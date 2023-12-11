Clip of Bananabrea claiming she would have been an admin for NoPixel 4.0 goes viral hours after she got banned

Bananabrea, or Brea, is a popular GTA RP player and Twitch streamer. She's been part of the NoPixel RP community since its inception and has created multiple characters on the server. Following her drama with RatedEpicz, where she was accused of using homophobic slurs, a clip from her IRL stream has gone viral on Reddit. In the video, Brea speaks about giving leaks regarding the new Nopixel 4.0.

The clip from her IRL NYC stream on December 10, 2023, went viral on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail after the news of her getting banned garnered attention. Bananabrea said she will be an admin in 4.0:

"Guys, I'm gonna leak something about 4.0, you guys ready? I'm gonna be in 4.0. They're making me an admin for Nopixel. Imagine? Holy f**k"

"That stings": GTA RP viewers respond to the news of Bananabrea being banned from Nopixel

RatedEpicz is another streamer from the GTA RP community known for being involved in controversies. On his recent Twitch stream, he shared alleged screenshots of Bananabrea using homophobic slurs, which got the latter banned from Nopixel 4.0. This happened just after Brea announced to her followers that she would be an admin in 4.0.

The screenshot of Brea's Nopixel account being terminated was posted on the popular RP subreddit r/RPClipsGTA.

Terminated byu/Own_Yak_6451 inRPClipsGTA Expand Post

Many Redditors and players from the RP community got involved in the discussion.

Comment byu/Own_Yak_6451 from discussion inRPClipsGTA Expand Post

This Redditor appreciated the Nopixel staff for taking action against the streamer.

Comment byu/Own_Yak_6451 from discussion inRPClipsGTA Expand Post

Redditor ArenaKrusher wrote about how they followed Brea's RP storyline since the beginning.

Comment byu/Own_Yak_6451 from discussion inRPClipsGTA Expand Post

This user spoke about how there are still toxic RP players left in the community who must be banned. They also questioned the Nopixel staff for not taking any action earlier.

Comment byu/Own_Yak_6451 from discussion inRPClipsGTA Expand Post

Some mentioned how NP banning Brea will hurt the server, as the streamer might join her crew over at the upcoming competitor Prodigy.

Comment byu/Own_Yak_6451 from discussion inRPClipsGTA Expand Post

Comment byu/Own_Yak_6451 from discussion inRPClipsGTA Expand Post

Earlier this year, RatedEpicz was permanently banned from the RP community. Since then, he has been "exposing" other players. Recently, he went viral for getting streamer Lyndi banned for homophobia and extortion by leaking messages.

BananaBrea is a well-known entity in the Nopixel Community. She is famous for her characters, Claire Seducer and Tyme Reducer. Brea has yet to respond to recent controversy.