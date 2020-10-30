Cloud9 exits PUBG Mobile scene after dropping current lineup

Cloud9, one of the most consistent and dominant teams in the PUBG Mobile North America scene, have released their roster and will step away from the PUBG Mobile scene.

Today we are officially stepping away from PUBGM and we want to thank @UnEeVeN, @beowulf_ios, @pyrrhameep, & @itsPerkisas for their hard work during their time at C9.



Thank you and we wish you all the best in your careers! 💙 pic.twitter.com/6easMgtgx5 — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) October 29, 2020

The decision came a few days after Cloud9 failed to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020) after only securing fifth place in the finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 Americas.

The announcement came through their social media channels:

"Today we are officially stepping away from PUBG Mobile and we want to thank our team for their hard work during their time at C9. Thank you and we wish you all the best in your careers!"

Cloud9 roster for PMPL Season 2 Americas

C9 Beowulf (Jack Schultz) C9 Uneven (Tybalt Mallet) C9 Aderr ( Sergey Pomerantsev) C9 Pyrrha (Benjamin LeafMeeker) C9 Perkisas (Terron Nguyen)

On 27th October, Aderr had tweeted about a mutual agreement between him and the organization about releasing him from the roster to pursue other opportunities within the EU. Aderr, originally from the EU region, joined C9 before the PMWL West, where Cloud9 secured fourth place.

C9 in-game leader (IGL) Beowulf reacted to C9's post by tweeting:

"Thanks so much for everything it was a great year with C9 now time to move on to the next adventure."

Advertisement

Pyrrha also tweeted a response:

"It was wild. Thank you guys for all the love and support over the past 2 years and all to my teammates for carrying me, without them I wouldn't have been able to do any of it."

It has been a challenging time for the roster, and Uneven captured the mood perfectly with this tweet:

"With absolute happiness that came with joining the greatest esports organization in the world that I have looked up for years comes the inevitable heart wrench of having to part ways guess that's life, I apologize to those who felt like I let you and the org down. I tried."

About Cloud9

Cloud9 was founded in 2013 and is one of the most well-known and respected organizations in the world of esports. C9 is based in Los Angeles, California. It has its presence in games like League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, Overwatch, Fortnite, Rainbow Six Siege, Hearthstone, Super Smash Bros Melee, World of Warcraft, PUBG Mobile, and Teamfight Tactics.