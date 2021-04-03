COD Mobile Aces tournament: Registration details, prize pool, and more

A few months back, Jio Games, along with mobile chipmaker Mediatek, successfully organized a 12.5 Lakh INR Free Fire tournament: the Free Fire Gaming Masters.

Now, Jio Games has collaborated with another Mobile Chipmaker Qualcomm, to announce an open for all Call of Duty: Mobile tournament, the "Call of Duty Mobile Aces," which will boast a massive prize pool of 25,00,000 INR.

The COD Mobile tournament will be played in two formats:

1. COD Mobile Solo Aces - This format will feature Solo Battle Royale mode and will boast a prize pool of 3,60,000 INR. The tournament will be played in three rounds: qualifier stage, playoffs, and finals. The qualifier stage is scheduled from April 14th to 26th.

2. COD Mobile Community Aces - This format will feature Multiplayer mode and will also start on the 14th of April. The tournament will be played in four stages and will feature a total prize pool of 21,40,000 INR.

Stage 1: All-Star Aces- 32 invited teams will battle it out for a 4 Lakh INR prize pool and 16 playoff berths. The bottom 16 will be relegated to the Final Challengers Stage.

Stage 2: Community Aces- 2,048 registered teams will compete for a 2,40,000 INR prize pool and 16 Final Challengers Stage berths.

Stage 3: Final Challengers Stage- Top 16 from stage 2 and the bottom 16 from Stage 1 will battle it out in the best of seven formats for 16 playoff berths.

Stage 4: Playoffs/Grand Finals- 32 top teams will battle in the best-of-five elimination format to crown a champion. The finals will boast a whopping 15,00,000 INR prize pool.

Registration details of COD Mobile Tournament

The tournament registrations commenced on April 1st and will close on the 11th till 9:00 PM IST. Participation is free of cost, but the CODM account should be above Level 7.

Here are the steps to register:

Step 1: Open https://play.jiogames.com/esports/#/esports/tournament/details/7.

Step 2: Click on the COD Mobile Aces Solo Battle Royale/Multiplayer banner in the featured tournament section.

Step 3: Gamers must select join, after which they will be asked to login/create an account. Set the Game ID on the Profile section.

Step 4: Fill in the details asked in the registration form.

Step 5: Lastly, accept the terms and conditions and click on submit.

Note: Particpants must be above 18 years and above