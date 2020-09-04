Reports: COD Mobile, Activision sever ties with Tencent

COD Mobile is one of the most popular apps on both the Google Play Store and the App Store. Activision recently partnered with Tencent and their subsidiary TiMi Studios to bring the Call of Duty franchise to mobile platforms.

Tencent, who has had an extensive history of developing successful mobile games, would have been the obvious choice for Activision to approach for publishing Call of Duty Mobile.

Thus, began a successful collaboration between the two giants of game publishing. Call of Duty Mobile was a resounding success and continues to grow in popularity with a steadily increasing player base.

However, due to recent developments, COD Mobile and Activision have severed ties with the giant Chinese conglomerate. A company spokesperson from TiMi studios clarified the reasons for the split.

COD Mobile and Activision sever ties with Tencent over alleged copying and an executive order from President Trump

(image credits: talkesport)

Tencent is one of the biggest Chinese media conglomerates in the world and has been steadily rising as one of the biggest game publishers as well. Tencent holds significant ownership in other major game publishers as well.

Essentially, making Tencent a force to be reckoned with in the games industry. The COD Mobile community began to speculate whether Activision had severed ties with Tencent after the loading screen of COD Mobile was changed significantly.

Earlier, the splash screen sported the Tencent logo as well as TiMI Studios', but was now replaced with just Activision's logo. This led many to believe that the publishers had parted ways.

This speculation was finally confirmed by GamingOnPhone, as news broke that the companies had severed ties. A representative of TiMi Studios explained the reasons for the split to be two-fold:

2) PUBG Mobile allegedly ripping off features from COD Mobile

(image credits: gamingonphone)

PUBG Mobile, which is Tencent's crown jewel when it comes to mobile gaming, is one of the most successful games on the platform. Allegedly, the game had been copying game modes and features such as the Gun Game match type as well as the aerial platform.

2) US President Donald Trump's executive order against Chinese companies

BREAKING: Trump has signed executive order that prohibits transactions with TikTok and WeChat parent companies Bytedance and Tencent (!!), effective in 45 days



uhhh — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 7, 2020

US President Trump recently issued an Executive Order against companies conducting business with Chinese corporations in the United States. Activision, which is based out of the US, is probably looking to avoid any tensions with the government in fear of a ban.

Activision, in a pre-emptive move to save themselves from a PR nightmare, have severed ties with the Chinese conglomerate.