COD Mobile developers to launch Contra on Android for India

A lot of players have fond memories of playing Konami's side scroller adventure Contra in their childhood. The game features a classic duo wrecking enemy forces with a vast array of creative weaponry.

The Contra franchise is one that is steeped in the history of gaming, and almost everyone can recognize the game almost instantly. The Contra franchise hasn't seen a mainstream entry in today's gaming, and no re-imagining of the adventure with updated graphics.

However, the game franchise has seen relative success in South Asian countries as a mobile game for Android. Garena, the popular mobile game publisher, recently acquired the rights to the Contra property and released a mobile game version of Contra called Contra Returns.

The game retained much of the same feel of the original Konami game and was one of the biggest games on Android in the year 2018. Garena is now looking to launch Contra Returns worldwide, which means that it will be available on the Google Play Store for Indian players as well.

Garena and TiMi Studios to launch Contra Returns Worldwide

Players will no doubt be looking to go down the memory lane, but with updated graphics and mechanics, with Contra Returns on their Android device.

TiMi Studios, the developers behind the critically acclaimed Call of Duty Mobile, announced on their Twitter that the game would be getting a worldwide release.

Contra Returns has been a hit for mobile devices in parts of the world and we are looking into a potential wider release!



If you're a major Contra fan interested in helping us make Contra Returns the best that it can be, please take this short survey: https://t.co/1ApcFofR6Y — TiMi Studios (@timistudios) July 22, 2020

TiMi Studios will be heading the development of Contra Returns, which bodes well for the game as Call of Duty Mobile is considered to be one of the best shooters on mobile devices.

The Contra brand is extremely popular in India, and the game is bound to be a success in the country. A lot of players still recognize the game from their childhood days and will no doubt enjoy playing it again.

TiMi Studios wants the players' input, in a bid to make Contra an overall better game, by way of a survey linked in their tweet.