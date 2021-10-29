COD Mobile: Legendary Gunzo released with new secondary weapon, Thumper-Surprise Party

COD Mobile has released the Unhinged Jokester draw that sets the tone perfectly for Halloween. The draw features Gunzo in his Devil Jester skin, which is arguably so creepy that it fits in amazingly with the time of the year.

The Unhinged Jokester draw was released in COD Mobile on October 29 at 5 PM PDT.

Gunzo was released in 2020 with his base skin being made available to COD Mobile players. It was the first time players got to control and play as the creepy clown from Advanced Warfare.

The Unhinged Jokester draw is the first instance where players can unlock and enjoy Gunzo’s first legendary skin. Additionally, the draw also features a new legendary skin for Thumper in the form of a Surprise Party blueprint.

All players have the chance to unlock the Thumper during seasonal challenges, which adds incentives to try for the legendary skin.

COD Mobile: Unhinged Jokester draw details, Gunzo and Thumper legendary blueprint reviews

The Unhinged Jokester draw in Call of Duty Mobile features ten items in total. The draw features everything from a tank camo to a Gunzo avatar with different odds. When players obtain a reward, the item will then be removed from the list. However, subsequent draws will cost more as well.

Gunzo and his Devil Jester skin

The most coveted item in the Unhinged Jokester will surely be Gunzo’s legendary skin. The Devil Jester skin takes the character to an all-new level of creepiness. The benchmark for creepiness has got to be the smile, but Gunzo’s words are no less maniacal.

Gunzo’s legendary skin comes with several cosmetic and non-cosmetic perks.

His AR watch displays the number of kills in purple light. The Devil Jester has a special chainsaw that can be used for brutal melee kills. Additionally, the legendary skin features a special drop stance before parachuting and looting boxes when firing at enemies.

Both of these features are exclusive to the Battle Royale mode of COD Mobile.

Ashes to Ashes, Dust to Dust - Thumper’s Surprise Party

COD Mobile will use the Thumper’s Surprise Party and skin to turn opponents into ashes. The skin has a bright orange tinge due to the fire elements that makes it gorgeous. But the skin is not just about looks.

The skin has special perks attached to it, like broadcast effects and a signature statement. Thumper is a low-rate-of-fire, high-damage weapon that can one-shot players. However, COD Mobile players will require some practice to get accustomed to the new grenade launcher.

