COD Mobile: New Terminal map to release in September

A new multiplayer map, called Terminal, will make its debut in the next season of Call of Duty: Mobile, i.e., September 10. The announcement came through the social media page of COD Mobile.

A few days back, COD Mobile developers teased the map on their socials by posting: "Attention passengers, Flight#83764625 is now boarding", along with a foggy pic of an aeroplane. The map was seen on the public test build a few weeks back as well.

All multiplayer maps in COD Mobile so far

Crash Crossfire Firing range Hijacked Killhouse Nuketown Raid Standoff Takeoff Standoff Halloween (map removed in season 3 ) Summit (Season 2) Winter raid (map removed in season 3) Scrapyard (Season 3) Cage (Season 4) Meltdown (Season 5) Rust (Season 6) Saloon (Season 6) Tunisia (Season 7) Gulag showers (Season 7) Highrise (Season 8) Shipment 1944 (Season 9)

Terminal is one of the famous Call of Duty: Modern Warfare maps set in an airport. It is a medium-sized map with aeroplanes, lounges, and a boarding area.

With the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, gamers have been trying different games, and COD Mobile is leading the charts. Three teams from the country have already qualified for the COD Mobile World Championships, which commenced on 30th April.

The COD Mobile World Championship boasts a massive 1 million USD prize pool, and is organised by Activision, in association with Sony. From India, Synerge qualified through stage 3A Q1, Team Mayhem via 3A Q2 and Team Ind through 3B stage.

About COD Mobile

COD Mobile is a free-to-play shooter/battle royale mobile version of the famous PC game, Call of Duty. It is developed by Timi Studios and published by Activision for Android and iOS. The game was released on 1st October 2019, and reached the milestone of 100 million downloads in the first week of its launch.

It has more than 250 million downloads since its inception, and in 2020, the game earned 277 million USD in revenue.