COD Mobile Test Server reveals FPS buff, Kill Effect customizations, and more

COD Mobile has opened up a public test build for Season 6, and the early reveals show a huge update is coming to the game next season. There are new maps, new scorestreaks, operator skills, and a whole lot of changes to the gameplay mechanics.

The public test server is only available for Android users, and there is a limitation to the number of people it can host at one time. Therefore, players who are late to the early access party might have to wait for their turn.

Season 6 is going to bring in a huge update, along with a new theme and Battle Pass. The Ranked Season will also end with Season 5, so players need to get ready for the ranked grind all over again. There will be rewards on the way as players make their way up the rank ladder for both multiplayer and Battle Royale modes.

Maximum FPS buffed in COD Mobile

From Season 6 of COD Mobile, players will be able to set their FPS to Ultra instead of Max. This will allow the game to play at 120 FPS, offering "ultra" smooth gameplay and textures.

120 FPS is now a reality in COD Mobile (Image via YouTube@MurdablastYT)

However, the ultra FPS setting can currently be applied only with Medium graphics. Gamers who play on high-end devices might be disappointed that they cannot take advantage of both excellent graphics and FPS at the same time. Fortunately, the season update is not out yet, and devs might tweak some things to make the maximum settings work together.

Kill Effect and Hit Effect customizations are coming to COD Mobile

Customizable kill effects are coming in Season 6 (Image via YouTube@MurdablastYT)

From Season 6, players will be able to design the Kill Effect from their weapons according to their will. This applies to all weapons and not just Legendary blueprints.

Customize hit marks in Season 6 (Image via YouTube@MurdablastYT)

Hit Effects in multiplayer and Battle Royale can be changed too. By default, it is red, but players can change it to a variety of new colors according to their wishes.

These changes are long due in COD Mobile, and players can expect to see more upcoming content revealed on the test server as Activision uploads more content to it.

Edited by Shaheen Banu