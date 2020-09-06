COD Mobile World Championship 2020: Stage 4 Indian regional qualifiers date announced

Call of Duty Mobile has finally announced its regional qualifiers schedule for the Indian region. The COD Mobile World Championship 2020 has taken another step towards the Grand Finals with this announcement.

The Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020 features a massive prize pool of $10,00,000.

📣 Stage 4 commencing soon! Be prepared for the Indian Regional Qualifier on Sept. 26 & 27.



👍 Sony's Xperia is the official smartphone of the #CODMobile World Championship 2020!



— Call of Duty: Mobile India (@CODMobileIN) September 5, 2020

The Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020, presented by Sony Xperia, had already announced the dates for regional qualifiers of Japan, Latin America, North America, Western Europe and some other locations earlier. The Indian region was yet to receive its official dates.

According to the latest announcement made by the officials on Twitter, Stage 4 or the regional qualifiers for India will be held on 26th and 27th September.

In this stage, top 8 teams from each region will battle it out in a double-elimination bracket tournament. Fans across the world can catch the live action on Call of Duty Mobile's official YouTube channel, Twitch channels, and within the app.

COD Mobile regional qualifiers dates

The dates for regional playoffs are:

1. Japan: 26th & 27th September

2. Latin America: 26th & 27th September

3. Western Europe: 17th & 18th October

4. North America: 24th & 25th October

5. Other locations: 26th and 27th September

In the previous round, each team played a best-of-5 matches fixture, which means that the team to clinch three games emerged as the winner. Each fixture consisted of Hardpoint, Search & Destroy and Domination game modes, played on various maps.

Team IND, Team Mayhem and SynerGE Esports will be playing the Indian playoffs from the region.

About COD Mobile :

COD Mobile is a free-to-play shooter/battle royale mobile version of the famous PC game, Call of Duty. It is developed by Timi Studios and published by Activision for Android and iOS. The game was released on 1st October 2019, and reached the milestone of 100 million downloads in the first week of its launch.

COD Mobile has more than 250 million downloads. The game earned 277 million USD in revenue in 2020.