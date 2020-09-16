COD Mobile World Championship 2020: Stage 4 Indian regional qualifiers prize pool announced

Call of Duty Mobile recently announced the 'rest of the world' regional qualifiers schedule (in which India is included). Also called Stage 4, this round is scheduled for 26th and 27th September. The COD Mobile World Championship 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,00,000.

Teams participating in the rest of the world (other) regional qualifiers

1. Galaxy Racer (Synerge Esports)

2. Team Mayhem

3. Team IND

4. Bespredal Gang

5. 3rB Squad

6. Game&Geek

7. Unbroken Esports

8. 1st Esports

Team IND, Team Mayhem, and Galaxy Racer (SynerGE Esports) will be representing the Indian region in Stage 4.

In the regional qualifiers, the top eight teams from each region will battle it out in a double-elimination bracket tournament. Fans across the world can catch the live action on COD Mobile's official YouTube and Twitch channels, and within the app.

In the previous round, each team played a best-of-5 matches fixture, which means that the side to clinch three games emerged as the winner. Each fixture consisted of the Hardpoint, Search & Destroy and Domination game modes, played across various maps.

COD Mobile regional qualifiers dates

The dates for the regional qualifiers are:

1. Japan: 26th & 27th September

2. Latin America: 26th & 27th September

3. Western Europe: 17th & 18th October

4. North America: 24th & 25th October

5. Rest of the World (other): 26th and 27th September

COD Mobile World Championship regional qualifiers prize pool

The total prize pool of the regional playoffs is $50,000. Here's the rank-wise distribution of the COD Mobile World Championship 2020 regional qualifiers prize pool:

1st Place (Winners): $15,000 2nd Place (Runner-Up): $10,000 3rd Place: $8,000 4th Place: $5,000 5th Place: $3,500 6th Place: $3,500 7th Place: $2,500 8th Place: $2,500

About COD Mobile

COD Mobile is a free-to-play shooter/battle royale mobile version of the famous PC series, Call of Duty. It is developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision for Android and iOS. The game was released on 1st October 2019 and reached the milestone of 100 million downloads in the first week of its launch.

COD Mobile has more than 250 million downloads so far, and has earned $277 million in revenue in 2020.