COD Mobile World Championship 2020: Stage 4 Indian regional qualifiers prize pool announced

Call of Duty Mobile recently announced the 'rest of the world' regional qualifiers schedule (in which India is included). Also called Stage 4, this round is scheduled for 26th and 27th September. The COD Mobile World Championship 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,00,000.
Teams participating in the rest of the world (other) regional qualifiers
1. Galaxy Racer (Synerge Esports)
2. Team Mayhem
3. Team IND
4. Bespredal Gang
5. 3rB Squad
6. Game&Geek
7. Unbroken Esports
8. 1st Esports
Team IND, Team Mayhem, and Galaxy Racer (SynerGE Esports) will be representing the Indian region in Stage 4.
In the regional qualifiers, the top eight teams from each region will battle it out in a double-elimination bracket tournament. Fans across the world can catch the live action on COD Mobile's official YouTube and Twitch channels, and within the app.
In the previous round, each team played a best-of-5 matches fixture, which means that the side to clinch three games emerged as the winner. Each fixture consisted of the Hardpoint, Search & Destroy and Domination game modes, played across various maps.
COD Mobile regional qualifiers dates
The dates for the regional qualifiers are:
1. Japan: 26th & 27th September
2. Latin America: 26th & 27th September
3. Western Europe: 17th & 18th October
4. North America: 24th & 25th October
5. Rest of the World (other): 26th and 27th September
COD Mobile World Championship regional qualifiers prize pool
The total prize pool of the regional playoffs is $50,000. Here's the rank-wise distribution of the COD Mobile World Championship 2020 regional qualifiers prize pool:
- 1st Place (Winners): $15,000
- 2nd Place (Runner-Up): $10,000
- 3rd Place: $8,000
- 4th Place: $5,000
- 5th Place: $3,500
- 6th Place: $3,500
- 7th Place: $2,500
- 8th Place: $2,500
About COD Mobile
COD Mobile is a free-to-play shooter/battle royale mobile version of the famous PC series, Call of Duty. It is developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision for Android and iOS. The game was released on 1st October 2019 and reached the milestone of 100 million downloads in the first week of its launch.
COD Mobile has more than 250 million downloads so far, and has earned $277 million in revenue in 2020.Published 16 Sep 2020, 10:46 IST