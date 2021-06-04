COD Warzone June 3rd update brings abrupt end to "80's Action Heroes" event, brings new playlists and gun fixes

As Call of Duty Warzone's Season 3 draws closer to its end, Raven Software has officially pulled the plug on the "80's Action Heroes" event that saw John Rambo and John McClane added to the title. This game mode saw the addition of Nakatomi Plaza as a playable location, rounding off the 80's vibe introduced with the time jump to the 1980s as part of Season 3.

While the "80's Action Heroes" event was removed from Warzone, new playlists have been added to fill the void.

Warzone's "80's Action Heroes" event ends, CIA outpost and survivor camps abandoned

Warzone's June 3rd update brings a couple of weapon fixes that target assault rifles and submachine guns amidst the addition of Blood Money Trios and Mini Royale Trios coming to Verdansk and Rebirth Island, respectively.

The detailed patch notes are as follows:

PLAYLIST

Adding

Verdansk – Blood Money Trios

Rebirth Island - Mini Royale Trios

Removing

Verdansk - Plunder Trios

Verdansk - Power Grab

Keeping

Rebirth Island - Resurgence Quads

EVENTS

80s Action Heroes - This high-octane experience has come to an end! The downtown tower Contracts have been removed, and the vault is now closed. The CIA outpost is no longer operational, and the survivor camps have been abandoned.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing the FARA 83 horizontal recoil from being properly adjusted.

Fixed an issue that caused Modern Warfare reticles to appear on the Axial Arms 3x and Royal & Kross 4x.

The devs have a great deal of enhancements coming to all BOCW optics and reticles in Season 4. Coupled with some exciting attachment changes, they feel the landscape of long-range viable weapons will soon be as diverse as it has ever been.

WEAPONS

Submachine Guns

PPSh-41

Aim Down Sight position adjusted for iron sights

This increase to visibility will make it much easier to stay on target while using iron sights.

With Season 4's rumored June 16th release date nearing, the ongoing season's content for Warzone could be drying up in the coming weeks as the developers shift their focus to future content.

