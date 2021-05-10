COD Warzone might come to mobile according to a new LinkedIn posting by Activision

Many reports have recently emerged indicating that Activision is working towards the development of COD Mobile: Warzone. The popular title has already been a smashing success on console and PC platforms, garnering a total of 100 million active users as of April 2021.

Activision recently put out various job listings for different mobile development roles for COD Mobile and WarZone. The official post read that the development team will be dedicated to mobile and will focus on production, engineering, art, design, and marketing.

Earlier in September 2020, Activision had posted another job listing for “Executive Producer Mobile.” The job description said that Activision was looking for a person who would bring “Warzone’s features” to mobile devices.

The market for mobile gaming and Esports has been growing at a meteoric rate for the past year and a half. With titles such as COD Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Free Fire breaking new records, game developers plan mobile versions for all new games.

While most of the top battle royale publishers are looking forward to launching the sequel or preparing for their new big title, Activision seems to have other plans.

COD WarZone is a free-to-play battle royale title by Activision, which was released on 10th March 2020. The game can be played in three different modes, i.e. Plunder, Battle Royale, and Resurgence. The title has been highly praised for its variety and size of maps.

Although the game's mobile version has not been officially announced, it would be interesting to see how it pans out. The Esports ecosystem of the title will also be something to watch out for.

Activision will be looking to make COD: Warzone successful on mobile and capitalizing on its current mobile title, which has gained over 500 Million downloads.

It would so be intriguing to see which studio Activision collaborates with for Warzone. Earlier, they teamed up with Timi Studios, based in China, for COD: Mobile.