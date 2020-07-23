COD Mobile: Paytm First Games announce Call Of Duty tournament 

Call of Duty Mobile has played a crucial role in Indian Mobile eSports community throughout the year. As the official COD Mobile Championship is just around the corner, many teams are gearing up for the tournament with their official roster.

Several opportunities are being provided to COD Mobile enthusiasts, to come forward and show their calibre. Paytm First Games Esports has partnered up with ESPL to host a COD Mobile tournament.

COD Mobile

COD Mobile tournament prize pool

The tournament is open to all and boasts a massive prize pool of 100,000 INR. The tournament winners will be rewarded with 60,000 INR while the runners up and the 2nd runners-up will win 30,000 INR & 10,000 INR respectively.

A total of 128 teams will play the qualifiers from 27th-29th July. Eight teams will proceed to the Quarterfinals, that will be played on 29th July.

These eight teams will battle it out in a best of three format in the Quarterfinals. Four teams from the Quarterfinals will proceed to the Semifinals.

On 30th July, the top 4 teams will play double eliminations in best of three format, and two teams will be knocked out. The remaining two teams will proceed to the Final Stage of the tournament.

Call Of Duty Mobile tournament: How to register

To register for the tournament, head to Paytm First Games' Instagram handle @pfg.esports, and you'll find the registration link in the Bio. The team leader needs to Sign Up and form a team.The rest four members need to join the team there to complete the registration.

About COD Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile, which is the smartphone version of the famous game Call of Duty, was released on 1st October 2019. The game immediately broke all records by raking up 150 million downloads in the first month itself.