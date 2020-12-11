Coming soon to solo queue after patch 10.25: Anivia, the Cryophoenix

Patch 10.25 brings with it a slew of changes, but perhaps the most notable are the ones made to Anivia. The famed Anivia main, Henrik “Froggen” Hansen, is not a fan of all the changes.

Riot has suddenly taken a good, long look at Anivia and decided she needed some buffs — buffs that will make her break out of her wimpy, useless egg and propel her into being a premier mid lane champion once more.

Some of the changes made to Anivia have left a bad taste in Froggen’s mouth. He even went as far as calling the change to her Q’s scaling “so terrible...it was the reason she was able to get really good pressure level one.”

The change Froggen most disliked was to Anivia’s Flash Frost at level one. The ability now deals 147 damage to the caster minions. This means that the caster minions survive with two health after being hit by Flash Frost twice.

Froggen’s disapproval of the changes may not be entirely damning of Anivia. Her changes on paper are mostly positive so players can expect to feel the icy chill of her presence in solo que. The numbers all point to her being played more often.

Anivia buffs by the numbers in patch 10.25

Anivia is seeing her numbers increased almost across the board.

Her basic attack animation and missile speed have been increased, which means that CSing with her will be much easier. Even though players know post-6 Anivia likes to press R on the wave and AFK as the minions die helplessly in the blizzard, this change will help secure that farm in the early levels.

Anivia’s Q, Flash Frost, is also having its missile speed increased and will now apply the chilled effect to whatever it passes through. This means that her E, Frostbite, will deal double damage to anyone flash frost passes through. The cooldown is being increased at early ranks, but will be lower at max rank.

Additionally, the passthrough damage is being lowered slightly, but the detonation damage is being increased substantially. This means the ability is more rewarding if you land that second cast.

This change in particular perhaps holds the worst element of these buffs. Q will no longer kill caster minions at level 1 if hit by two casts.

Anivia’s E, Frostbite, has been buffed to a degree that warrants maxing it first every game. The cost has been flattened to 40 mana at all ranks and the base damage/AP ratio has been increased.

Anivia’s R, Glacial Storm, has been adjusted slightly, but will remain a powerful zoning tool in teamfights. The cooldown has been adjusted from six seconds, to 4/2.5/1 and the base damage has been lowered by 10/15/20 at each rank.

Lastly, the mana cost has been adjusted from 75(+40/50/60 per second) to 60(+35/45/55 per second).

Will the League of Legends community agree with Froggen about Anivia buffs?

anivia buffs tomorrow. new E numberslooks really disgusting :) — Henrik Hansen (@Froggen) December 8, 2020

Only time will tell what these changes mean for Anivia, but one thing is certain.

With the changes made to multiple mage items, the multitude of buffs, and the value of wave clear mid laners, Anivia has found the perfect “glacial” storm to make her way back onto the rift in dominant fashion.

Anivia has always been an excellent champion, but required an extreme level of mastery to be played effectively. The changes made to her basic attacks will make it easier to CS pre-six and ensure players get the required mana items early that allow her to wave clear in lane.

The new items Riftmaker and Demonic Embrace make it possible for Anivia to deal insane amounts of damage in team fights while also gaining some much needed tankiness. Following those two core items up with Archangel’s Staff and the classic Deathcap/Hourglass will ensure even a novice Anivia player will be impactful in their games.

Anivia’s changes are overall positive and she can expect to find a healthy spot in a meta that is dominated by champions who can hold priority mid lane. LCS and LEC fans can expect more than just Froggen to be playing Anivia in the upcoming spring split.