Community Lore: Fortnite Mongraal and the Mongraal Classic

The Fortnite competitive scene develops almost as quickly as the game itself, and so it makes sense that the average periods of the game are much shorter and more compressed. Where other games might have competitive windows that last years, Fortnite competitive developments seem to come every month.

That is why anyone who can manage to have a lasting effect on Fortnite is worth talking about, even if that impact only came recently.

Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson and Competitive Fortnite

Mongraal is a name most Fortnite players are already aware of, either from watching his content directly or just through hearing about the technique he developed which is now referred to as the “Mongraal Classic.”

Mongraal was also interviewed by the BBC when just 13, in a short piece which inadvertently made him one of the faces of Fortnite, at least within the United Kingdom. In it, they discussed how Mongraal was recruited by a professional team, and how he juggled his blossoming professional career with his obligations as a student.

The Mongraal Classic

The Mongraal Classic is a sequence of moves intended to allow a player to attack another player who has built a defensive box around themselves. It begins by fighting for dominance over one of the walls. Once the attacker has won a wall, they then edit the wall to create a gap and place stairs within the defender’s box. Quickly, they then edit the stairs to limit the defender’s ability to move, switch to a shotgun, and attempt to score a close range headshot to quickly end the fight.

Competitive development and establishment of Mongraal as part of the Fortnite Community's Lore

look at my fucking kills 30 bomb solo or what hahaha pic.twitter.com/wJqfltu0qH — code mongraal #ad 🍀 (@Mongraal) July 25, 2020

This sequence should sound familiar to any Fortnite player, even if they’ve never heard the name, because this is now one of the core tenets of boxfighting in Fortnite. Boxfights are one of the unique aspects of Fortnite that sets it apart from other shooters, as players must compete in a kind of tug-of-war for dominance over the environment around them.

Mongraal may not have been the first person to incorporate this into his gameplay, but he was one of the first to do it that well. Competitive strategy in Fortnite has since revolved around either using this technique or defending against it.

Since the technique is now widespread, it is fair to say that Mongraal has become an era defining player within the Fortnite community, and we can expect the competitive scene to develop along the lines of the Mongraal Classic or for the game to be changed so significantly as to become unrecognizable.

Either way, Mongraal is already one of the first legends of Fortnite.

