"Such a shame how PlayStation manages those things": Community reacts to damaged The Last of Us Remake Firefly edition materials 

Fans were initially delighted with Naughty Dog's announcement of The Last of Us Remake Firefly edition. For $30 more, they would get specific goodies in the natural and virtual world.
While it all seemed pretty optimistic, subsequent proceedings didn't go to plan. Since September 3, news started flocking in that some of the delivered products are damaged in nature. Suffice to say, fans aren't happy.
This will come as a surprise as The Last of Us Remake Firefly edition is available directly from PlayStation's digital store. This allows players to avail the game from the comfort of their homes, but the disappointing packaging has given them second thoughts.
Sony angers the community with damaged packaging on The Last of Us Remake Firefly edition
The Last of Us Remake Firefly edition arrived to much fanfare, but its damaged packaging has certainly enveloped it in a cloud of controversy. Several customers complained about the matter, further highlighting the severity of the situation.
One user shared photos of how the outer packaging had been completely damaged. After opening the package to play the game, they enquired about the process for replacements.
To make matters worse, it seems that a replacement option isn't available. The only option is to return the product and apply for a refund.
One Twitter user added that Sony PlayStation should have shown much more care as they aren't selling it using third party sources. Since The Firefly edition can only be acquired from PlayStation Direct, one would expect a lot more care and tact.
One consumer added that Sony even lost their order number from their records, which makes it impossible to ask for a refund.
Another user cited these occurrences as the exact reason they prefer to go to the store to get a physical edition.
With that being said, an additional layer of bubble wrap could have kept all the materials secure and prevented damage to the packaging in the first place.
Some berated the brand's customer service for not assisting with the matter.
Fans have been quite excited about the overall quality of The Last of Us Remake despite the higher price. Many are even ready to spend the extra money to get the premium experience with its Firefly edition. However, considering the sheer amount of grievances on display, Sony has a lot to answer for.