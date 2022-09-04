"Such a shame how PlayStation manages those things": Community reacts to damaged The Last of Us Remake Firefly edition materials 

Fans were initially delighted with Naughty Dog's announcement of The Last of Us Remake Firefly edition. For $30 more, they would get specific goodies in the natural and virtual world.

While it all seemed pretty optimistic, subsequent proceedings didn't go to plan. Since September 3, news started flocking in that some of the delivered products are damaged in nature. Suffice to say, fans aren't happy.

John Marston @JimMilton1873 @SuperClashGamin @PlayStation @AskPlayStation @Naughty_Dog i saw someone else here with the same problem and that person said they didn't accept to replace it neither..such a shame how playstation manages those things.. @SuperClashGamin @PlayStation @AskPlayStation @Naughty_Dog i saw someone else here with the same problem and that person said they didn't accept to replace it neither..such a shame how playstation manages those things..

This will come as a surprise as The Last of Us Remake Firefly edition is available directly from PlayStation's digital store. This allows players to avail the game from the comfort of their homes, but the disappointing packaging has given them second thoughts.

Sony angers the community with damaged packaging on The Last of Us Remake Firefly edition

The Last of Us Remake Firefly edition arrived to much fanfare, but its damaged packaging has certainly enveloped it in a cloud of controversy. Several customers complained about the matter, further highlighting the severity of the situation.

One user shared photos of how the outer packaging had been completely damaged. After opening the package to play the game, they enquired about the process for replacements.

Connor Collects! @SuperClashGamin @Naughty_Dog Well this is how my Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part 1 was delivered. I’m not impressed @PlayStation . Who do I need to contact to get the box replaced? I’m opening it regardless because I should be able to play a game on release. @AskPlayStation Well this is how my Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part 1 was delivered. I’m not impressed @PlayStation. Who do I need to contact to get the box replaced? I’m opening it regardless because I should be able to play a game on release. @AskPlayStation @Naughty_Dog https://t.co/ZOrXC81iXm

To make matters worse, it seems that a replacement option isn't available. The only option is to return the product and apply for a refund.

One Twitter user added that Sony PlayStation should have shown much more care as they aren't selling it using third party sources. Since The Firefly edition can only be acquired from PlayStation Direct, one would expect a lot more care and tact.

One consumer added that Sony even lost their order number from their records, which makes it impossible to ask for a refund.

Jacob @RillIris @SuperClashGamin @PlayStation @AskPlayStation @Naughty_Dog Mine too. That PlayStation seal of quality on the top is a complete joke. They can’t even find my order # in the system now that I’ve contacted them, and it disappeared from my order history. Have the emails though. @SuperClashGamin @PlayStation @AskPlayStation @Naughty_Dog Mine too. That PlayStation seal of quality on the top is a complete joke. They can’t even find my order # in the system now that I’ve contacted them, and it disappeared from my order history. Have the emails though. https://t.co/81Go8fq3WU

Another user cited these occurrences as the exact reason they prefer to go to the store to get a physical edition.

epicph1ll @EPICPH1LL @SuperClashGamin @PlayStation @AskPlayStation @Naughty_Dog Wtf! This is exactly why I don’t buy physical games online and shipped to my house I want to go to the store and look at every copy to make sure the box or art is perfect @SuperClashGamin @PlayStation @AskPlayStation @Naughty_Dog Wtf! This is exactly why I don’t buy physical games online and shipped to my house I want to go to the store and look at every copy to make sure the box or art is perfect

With that being said, an additional layer of bubble wrap could have kept all the materials secure and prevented damage to the packaging in the first place.

Badfella511 @Badfella511 @SuperClashGamin @PlayStation @AskPlayStation @Naughty_Dog Yeah, I noticed when mine arrived it was a big box with no bubble wrap or anything so it would be moving around freely. All it had was a very thin paper shoe box type paper that would provide no protection. Sorry this happened to you. @SuperClashGamin @PlayStation @AskPlayStation @Naughty_Dog Yeah, I noticed when mine arrived it was a big box with no bubble wrap or anything so it would be moving around freely. All it had was a very thin paper shoe box type paper that would provide no protection. Sorry this happened to you.

Some berated the brand's customer service for not assisting with the matter.

Fans have been quite excited about the overall quality of The Last of Us Remake despite the higher price. Many are even ready to spend the extra money to get the premium experience with its Firefly edition. However, considering the sheer amount of grievances on display, Sony has a lot to answer for.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul