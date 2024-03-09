“Content creation is not bringing anything” - YouTuber Testy claims FaZe Clan is moving away from content creation following GameSquare merger

Twitch star and YouTuber Kakhi "Testyment," or "FaZe Testy," has seemingly announced his departure from FaZe Clan. In an eight-minute YouTube video, the streamer claimed to have received news of his potential removal from the organization's roster but had not yet received confirmation. Despite reaching out to the owners for clarification, he suggested that he had been let go since they did not respond to his inquiries.

FaZe Clan has a new owner after GameSquare revealed their acquisition of the company in a significant deal. In light of the situation, Testy claimed that the organization is looking to move away from content creation (he is a content creator himself). He said:

"My understanding is that this whole gaming, content creation is not bringing anything to FaZe and is not doing anything for them, so they are pretty much like, getting rid of that."

"Times have changed" - Testy reveals FaZe Clan distancing themselves from content creation

Testy has been a member of FaZe Clan since 2017. However, he recently disclosed that his tenure with the organization is drawing to a close. Additionally, he said FaZe Clan has opted to prioritize esports and competitive gaming over content creation. He said:

"They are still obviously doing esports and they're doing amazing in esports but you know, times have changed. That's just how it is, bro. That was how it was a couple of years ago and then gaming makes a comeback. We got like Fortnite, Warzone 1, I mean Call of Duty has been a whole different topic."

He added that the decline of content creation within FaZe Clan partly has to do with the fact that CoD couldn't replicate its success after the release of Warzone 1:

"Warzone 1 was such a success and then they dropped a disabled version of Warzone 1 and two years later we're still trying to get what we had four years ago. Every time I talk about it, I just get mad bro."

FaZe Clan is still performing well in the competitive scene. However, they seem to have shifted their focus away from content creation. Their most recent significant signing from the realm of content creation was in August 2023 when they brought on board Twitch streamer Josh "YourRAGE."