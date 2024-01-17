Content creator accuses Chuggaaconroy of harassment, popular YouTuber apologizes

Emile Rosales, aka Chuggaaconroy on YouTube, has been accused of s**ual harassment by fellow content creator Lady Emily, who posted alleged Discord messages between them on her X account. Lady Emily's social media thread has received widespread attention from the online community, with many voicing their support for her.

In an earlier post made on X, Lady Emily shared how unnerved she felt going through Reddit comments praising Chuggaaconroy. She wrote:

"Scrolling through Reddit and seeing dozens of comments calling the popular youtuber who s**ually harassed you for several months last year a wholesome bean with only green flags"

Lady Emily later expanded on what she meant, alleging that the YouTuber had harassed her by continuously asking for pictures of her feet and sending her shoes to initiate "foot fetish roleplay."

"F*ck it. Just to get it off my chest: last year Chuggaconroy kept trying to get me to initiate er*tic foot fetish roleplay with him while he also had a girlfriend. This included sending shoes to my house under the guise of a gift only to constantly ask for feet pics afterwards"

The allegations quickly started gaining ground on social media, with Lady Emily's X post currently nearing four million views. As mentioned before, she also provided several screenshots of alleged Discord messages with Chuggaaconroy as proof that he had wanted her to indulge him with pictures of her feet.

Per the thread, Chuggaaconroy initiated a conversation about Lady Emily's sneakers from a picture she had posted back in June. In the alleged screenshots, it appears that the popular Nintendo YouTuber asked the content creator about her footwear several times.

The thread with the allegations against the YouTuber (Image via @GreatCheshire/X)

In one of the messages, the content creator seemingly stated that he "is into that" while referring to the pair's discussion about feet and sneakers:

"Being forward with you cause I'd rather not keep anything from you and let you make the best decision for you, I am into that, but only with my significant other. I just also like talking about shoes with people cause it's also an interest. I talked with my SO about this when we started dating and she told me I can talk about shoes with other people cause it isn't s**ual with my friends."

YouTuber officially apologizes to Lady Emily on X

After the allegations went viral on social media, Chuggaaconroy took to X to apologize to Lady Emily for overstepping boundaries and stated that such incidents would not happen again.

"Hey, I want to say I’m sorry to Emily and to you, our community. I apologize for my mistake of overstepping the boundaries of our friendship and causing her to hurt in the process. This will not happen again."

Chuggaaconroy is a popular YouTuber with over 1.5 million subscribers to his name.