Controversial Valorant streamer SicK gets banned from Twitch

Sentinels Valorant streamer Hunter "SicK" Mims, who has been turning heads recently for his erratic behavior online, has recently been banned from Twitch. As reported by the Streamerbans bot on Twitter, this is the first time the esporting professional has been banned from the Amazon-owned platform. That said, many viewers had been expecting this scenario, considering how frequently he has been dropping racial and other slurs in chat in recent days.

As per comments from his friends and close acquaintances, Hunter has not been in a stable mental state for the past few weeks. Especially since he was arrested last month on criminal trespassing charges. Since then, his online behavior of sharing bizarre posts has not changed, with him turning a lot of heads after his tweet dropping the n-word went viral yesterday.

"He needs to get help, not stream": The Valorant community reacts as SicK gets banned from Twitch

While the reason for SicK's ban has not been disclosed by Twitch, nor discussed by the streamer, many suspect his recent usage of slurs as the cause. Yesterday he posted a tweet where he used the highly offensive n-word. While reacting to it, many viewers also mentioned how the streamer has been using similar language in Twitch chat with some sharing images. The thread has since been deleted.

As such, his recent condition has been described as manic by many on the internet, with former teammate ShahZam making a tweet asking people to ignore his comments because of his mental state. As far as the ban goes, Redditors of r/LivestreamFail and many Twitter users seem to agree that this was a good decision by Twitch.

A Valorant YouTuber by the name of Rem replied to the news of SicK's ban, saying that the suspension was necessary to stop the Sentinels player from causing further damage because the chat has been egging him on to do offensive things.

Rem @RemValorant @StreamerBans @SicK_cs honestly the best thing that twitch could do for this man. chat is egging him on while he is obviously not mentally okay. He needs to get real help, not stream. @StreamerBans @SicK_cs honestly the best thing that twitch could do for this man. chat is egging him on while he is obviously not mentally okay. He needs to get real help, not stream.

One Redditor echoed the sentiment calling his mental state "unstable," claiming that he has been dropping the n-word every five minutes. While that may be an exaggeration, he has indeed been typing it in chat.

Many seem to believe that the streamer should seek professional help. Here are some more reactions from Reddit and Twitter.

avari @avarine73



hopefully he takes some time to reflect on what the hell is going on and maybe realize he needs help massively right now @StreamerBans god blesshopefully he takes some time to reflect on what the hell is going on and maybe realize he needs help massively right now @StreamerBans god bless hopefully he takes some time to reflect on what the hell is going on and maybe realize he needs help massively right now

Prior to the ban, SicK had over 500k followers on Twitch, averaging about 10k concurrent viewers in the last month. It is unclear how long the ban will last, but considering it's his first, fans can expect him to be back before long.

