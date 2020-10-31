The rapidly-growing faceless internet sensation, Corpse Husband, recently teased one of his streams about a potential face reveal. The Among Us content creator who has blown up on the internet, following collaborations with big-name streamers like PewDiePie and LilyPichu.

Streaming Among Us on YouTube tomorrow, Thursday 12PM PST / 3PM EST



Pewdiepie

Valkyrae

Sykkuno

Pokimane

Mr Beast

JackSepticEye

Disguised Toast

Logic

Rhymestyle — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) October 29, 2020

Corpse Husband initially started his content creation career in 2015, with deep-voiced narration of horror stories. However, the faceless content creator started gaining mainstream popularity on the internet following the global outburst of Among Us.

Corpse Husband teases revealing 'a strand of curly hair'

With a subscriber count of more than 3.6 million on his main channel, Corpse Husband recently teased a face reveal while talking to his followers during a live stream.

We can hear Corpse Husband talking about his hair in the clip, after which he goes on to describe his hair as "very very curly". He then talks about his new Avatar. which was updated recently. He said

"My hair is way more curly than my avatar shows recently. A lot of people don't know that I have very curly hair."

The avatar in question:

Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband goes on to say,

"I love that strand of hairs thing, it's so great. Maybe I'll post a strand of hairs, you guys have never seen anything like that before."

After that Corpse begins chuckling at his own statement before going on to add,

"If I post a strand of hair, that's like actually outside of my comfort zone ironically, but if ya'll go crazy for it, I'll post a strand of my hair a very very curly strand of my hair"

Corpse Husband did clarify as to why posting a picture of a strand of hair is something clearly outside his comfort zone. The faceless streamer said,

"No one's seen anything of my hair before. That feels personal."

Adding to his previous experiences with the camera, Corpse Husband said,

"I had a camera stuck down my throat the other day. By the other day, I mean like two years ago. I can literally post my vocal cords on Instagram as well. Probably looks like gore or some sh*t though"

With this being said, it is the responsibility of Corpse Husband's fans and followers to allow the streamer the comfort of choosing when to reveal further details about himself.

At the end of the day, we would all prefer that Corpse Husband reveals his face because he genuinely wants to and is comfortable with his decision, rather than being pressurized into it by the community.