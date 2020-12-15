Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chrono lands in Free Fire; tons of Operation Chrono content on offer for players

The in-game unveiling of the Cristiano Ronaldo x Free Fire collaboration took place online this past weekend. The former’s in-game character – Chrono – made his first in-game appearance to millions around the world.

Throughout the unveiling, it was revealed that the entire world within Free Fire had been transformed into a futuristic slum universe. The arrival of Chrono marks his attempt to prevent the dystopian state of the universe from further spiraling downhill. Chrono cannot do it alone and has enlisted the support of Free Fire players from all over the world to join the battle.

Experience Operation Chrono the moment you enter Free Fire

Players will be greeted with details of Operation Chrono as soon as they start the game. Various elements of Operation Chrono have taken over the main interface of Free Fire, and players can take part in daily tasks under the Chrono Mission to obtain multiple unlockables.

Futuristic slum universe spawn island in Free Fire

On spawn island, there will be a portal allowing players to travel between the new futuristic slum universe and the classic Free Fire universe.

Classic universe spawn island in Free Fire

Players can look forward to playing as Chrono from December 19th

As a hero emerging amidst Free Fire’s futuristic slum universe, Chrono will be equipped with skills that will rise through the chaos. Chrono can create a force field that blocks damage from enemies while still attacking opponents from within the force field.

Chrono and his allies within the force field will also see their movement speed increase when the skill is activated.

Battle in style with exclusive Operation Chrono fashion items

Players will also be able to battle in style with an entire collection of fashion items, inspired by Operation Chrono, which includes:

S Class costumes

The Cyber Bounty hunter Bundle

AUG gun

The AUG gun

Katana

The Katana in Free Fire

New game modes and in-game features will be available to all players

Two new game modes – Cosmic Racer and The Chosen One – will be available to all Free Fire players.

Cosmic Racer is a limited-time battle royale racing game mode available from December 13th, where 15 teams of two players each will compete to be the last racer team remaining. Players can play solo or with a friend, where one is the driver and the other a gunner. The former will control the car with the ability to deploy lock-on missiles, while gunners are in charge of using weapons to take other cars down.

Details about the Cosmic Racer game mode

In The Chosen One, two teams of four players each battle each other, and players are awarded points for every opponent eliminated. The first team to reach 40 points wins the match.

Across the duration of the mode, two players will be randomly picked for head-to-head duels. The duel winner will earn Bonus Time (of 30 seconds) for his/her team, where every elimination will win their team double the points. The Chosen One will be available from December 19th.

Details about the Chosen One game mode

An all-new in-game Vending Machine will also be available in Free Fire. It will allow players to obtain items by using 3D tokens, which can be found through drops throughout the map.

Vending Machine will be available across the map

Operation Chrono on BOOYAH!

Players should not miss out on rewards on the BOOYAH! app

Players can enjoy Operation Chrono on BOOYAH!, which will host an action-packed four-day event featuring the nation’s top streamers, alongside celebrity guests Suhani Shah, the first female magician in India, and stand-up comedian and actor Nishant Tanwar.

From December 21st to 24th, these two and the likes of UnGraduate Gamer, Tonde Gamer, and X-Mania will compete in fun versions of the Battle Royale mode, such as taking potshots at each other with Sniper Rifles while Low Gravity is turned on.

But it does not stop there; players can challenge the participants themselves – the first time viewers will be able to interact with streamers directly on the BOOYAH! app. Lobby details will be shared with the public, with the fastest to enter the arena earning the right to challenge.

Viewers can also tune in to the BOOYAH! India Official Channel to stand a chance to win official BOOYAH! merchandise. There will also be in-game drops worth 5,000,000 in Free Fire diamonds that will include limited-edition items from the Operation Chrono event.

Operation Chrono has all these, and more, installed for players all around the world. They can stay tuned to the Operation Chrono microsite and official Free Fire social media pages for all the latest updates!