Crypto scam & blatant lies: Why Twitch streamer Adin Ross could be the next 'cancel culture' victim

Popular streaming platform Twitch has leveled up its policing and has been closely monitoring controversial content. Several streamers have been banned from the platform, and by the looks of it, Adin Ross could be the next victim.

Recently, another popular streamer, Indiefoxx, lost her partnership with Twitch following controversial ASMR streams. She has been banned for the sixth time on the platform and it is highly unlikely that Twitch will backtrack their decision.

Streamers have been careful on the platform following the recent incident involving Indiefoxx. However, Adin Ross has overstepped his limits and can face the ax pretty soon.

Twitch streamer lands in trouble following crypto controversy

Back in June, Adin Ross tweeted about a $10,000 giveaway in a cryptocurrency for a lucky winner.

Popular streamers and gamers are known for arranging such giveaway events, however, it is usually restricted to in-game items and merchandise. The involvement of crypto has made things a lot more difficult.

Reportedly, the giveaway required followers to create an account on a specific crypto platform. Several fans and followers have reportedly signed up for it. However, it soon turned out that the giveaway was not really happening.

It turned out that Adin Ross involved his fans in some kind of a scam involving crypto. The controversy does not end here though! Things would've been forgiven and forgotten if he decided to apologize and vowed never to engage in these kinds of activities.

Things went downhill after his recent tweet went viral like a wildfire on the internet. Apparently, the Twitch streamer has claimed in his most recent tweet that he was never part of any kind of crypto scam and he has been framed regarding the accusation.

Popular streamer Jake Lucky has revealed the tweets to show his contrasting character to the public. The popular YouTuber didn't even refrain from railing against the "Clout House" contingency over their recent involvement in crypto controversies.

When you realize over half the "Clout House" was just shilling crap coins to their viewers... and then just blatantly acting like it never happened like Adin Ross pic.twitter.com/RFYNPLziW3 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 3, 2021

A video was also recently revealed by Jake Lucky. The video features the accused Twitch streamer claiming he hopes no one has bought the crypto.

I take it back Adin Ross might actually be dumber than Rice Gum



Imagine shilling a coin to your audience and then saying you hoped nobody actually bought it pic.twitter.com/5nfrsjxquS — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 3, 2021

Twitch has maintained a hard profile with controversial streamers and streaming content. Recent trends have indicated that Twitch has taken up a no toleration policy. It is to be seen whether Adin Ross continues to stream quality content or ends up being a victim of the cancel culture.

Edited by Gautham Balaji