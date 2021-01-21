Crystal Chunk locations in Genshin Impact: Everything players need to know

Crystals Chunks are an invaluable resource in Genshin Impact, and they are especially essential at higher levels.

Crystal Chunks allows players to craft superior weapons that empower their entire party. Players can collect Crystal Chunks by mining in Genshin Impact. They can be collected by destroying spawned ores throughout the map of Teyvat. Players can spot ores by using their Elemental Sight. Ores glow in orange when scanned using Elemental Sight.

Mining ore in Genshin Impact basically means attacking and destroying the ore to harvest one to three pieces of usable items. Additionally, it is recommended that players use a character with a claymore equipped. Claymores deals maximum damage to ores, thereby increasing efficiency.

Crystal Chunks in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Here's a list of all Crystal Chunk locations in Genshin Impact.

Crystal Chunk locations in Genshin Impact

Crystal Chunk ores spawn randomly across the map of Genshin Impact. This means players can find the ores anywhere on the map. However, there are certain areas where players can find massive amounts of Crystal Chunk ore to mine.

The locations where players can find Crystals Chunk ores in Genshin Impact are:

Stormterror's Lair : Running through the entirity of Stormterror's Lair will allow players to amass more than 50 Crystal Chunks.

: Running through the entirity of Stormterror's Lair will allow players to amass more than 50 Crystal Chunks. Mount Aozang : Players need to teleport to the northernmost waypoint in the area. After this, they need to descend into the Huaguang stone forest. Players will be able to see a wide cave with a river flowing inside. Players can find multiple Crystal Chunk ores inside this cave.

: Players need to teleport to the northernmost waypoint in the area. After this, they need to descend into the Huaguang stone forest. Players will be able to see a wide cave with a river flowing inside. Players can find multiple Crystal Chunk ores inside this cave. Stormbearer Mountains: Players need to head east from Starfell Lake's statue of the seven. Players should be able to find a gigantic rock formation. Players will find a few Crystal Chunk ores to mine from this lcoation.

Apart from these three locations, players can also earn additional Crystal Chunks from expeditions once they have reached Adventure Rank 14. However, that requires players to send characters that are not in their party away. The longer the duration that players send their character away, the greater will be the reward generated.

Nevertheless, players always have the chance of running into a random Crystal Chunk ore. The concept of mining and collecting items, along with the aesthetically pleasing visuals, are what make Genshin Impact such an interesting affair.