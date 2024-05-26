CS2 Major reportedly returning to the US after 7 years

Popular gaming event organizer BLAST is considering Austin, Texas, to be the next CS2 Major location, according to HLTV. If its dates are finalized, this will be the third Counter-Strike 2 Major to ever be organized. In 2024, fans have already witnessed one such competition, with another one well on its way. The PGL Major Copenhagen was won by fan favorites NaVi in March 2024, and then, there's the Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024 that will commence in December 2024.

BLAST returning to the US would be an iconic occasion. The country has not hosted a Counter-Strike Major since 2018, after the ELEAGUE Boston Major that took place in January of that year. Here's more information about the potential BLAST Major.

US to potentially host CS2 Major in 2025

Expand Tweet

Trending

The BLAST CS2 Major is being considered for the year 2025. Not only would this be the first Major in the United States in seven years, but also the very first time a CS2 Major takes place in the country.

This is because the game only went live in September 2023 and hasn't been around for as long as its predecessor, CS: GO. Interestingly, Blast was also the organization to hold the last ever CS: GO Major.

This was the Blast.tv Paris Major, which was held in 2023 between May 8 and May 21 and was won by the famous team Vitality. Later in the same year, BLAST's Premier Commissioner, Andrew Haworth, commented on the event, noting that it was a "very successful event for BLAST."

On May 14, the organization took to its X-handle to send out a cryptic post. The post told fans that certain secrets would be spilled regarding the format and location of the BLAST Premier 2025.

This is likely going to be the Major that could take place in Austin. The organization is reportedly strongly considering the location; however, the associated announcement will be made on Friday, June 14. Blast has called on fans to join along at the OVO Wembley Arena.

The tickets are already live and cost anywhere between £30-£90 ($38-$114) if you get them using the link in the X post provided above.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!