Cuffem dances after Adin Ross gifts him Audemars Piguet watch during stream

Streamer Cameron "Cuffem" was seen dancing during Adin Ross' latest livestream after he was gifted an Audemars Piguet watch by the creator. Hilariously enough, Adin also gifted him shoes specifically for "tap dancing." After receiving the two presents, Cuffem tried on the shoes and danced alongside Ross while listening to country music. Eventually, Adin sat down as Cuffem continued to dance.

Amid the excitement, Cameron was seen doing a split, which seemingly hurt him, as he grabbed his leg and stumbled off camera. When Adin took the main stage again, Cuffem could be heard screaming in pain in the background, much to the amusement of the former.

Adin Ross gifts Cuffem an Audemars Piguet watch worth $55,000

Expand Tweet

Before unveiling the gift, Adin had Cuffem sit down and blindfolded him. Then, the former challenged the latter to guess a gift based on its "smell." Ross then made him smell an undisclosed and unpleasant-smelling liquid, making the already suspicious Cuffem even more wary of what Adin was doing.

Before he could protest any further, Adin Ross had him take off his blindfold to show him the tap-dancing shoes before giving him a Plain Jane Audemars Piguet. A Plain Jane watch is one without any extra diamonds or other bezels added to it.

While assuring him that it was not fake, Adin also claimed that it was the better one among the two watches he had for gifting Cameron, with the other one costing around $35,000. Cuffem suspicions had still not entirely left him, as he smelled the Audemars Piguet watch just to make sure that it had not been tampered with by Adin in any way.

Cameron and Adin Ross have been friends throughout 2023, with the former often collaborating with the latter for various streams. However, on April 28, 2024, Ross claimed that Cuffem and fellow creator Shnaggyhose had lost their Kick deals and were therefore not allowed within his content warehouse in Miami. As per Adin, doing so was a form of "tough love," as it was aimed to encourage the two to "grind" and "respect" Kick to regain access to the warehouse.