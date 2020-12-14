Cyberpunk 2077 developers announce two massive patches for the game, also offer refund for unsatisfied players

CD Projekt Red recently announced that they would be handing out refunds to PS and Xbox players who are unsatisfied with Cyberpunk 2077 and do not wish to wait for patches to fix the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 has faced a lot of heat from the community since its release, especially because of multiple bugs and glitches present in the game.

Apart from that, the gameplay reveal of Cyberpunk 2077 threw very little to no light on how the game would perform on previous generation consoles.

Owing to this factor, fans who were expecting next-gen visuals and gameplay on previous-gen devices were met with a huge disappointment.

Nevertheless, judging by CD Projekt Red's track record with the Witcher 3, it is safe to say that Cyberpunk 2077 is a long way from being in its prime.

This article shares everything that fans need to know about the refund procedure for Cyberpunk 2077 and if opting for a refund is the right step.

CD Projekt Red issues refunds for Cyberpunk 2077

According to the official release from CD Projekt Red, it remains unclear if the refund process will be applicable for PC players or not. However, it has been confirmed that players who purchased their copies digitally can use the refund option available on the PlayStation Network and Xbox.

For players who purchased box copies of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red recommends that they try and opt for a refund from the store of purchase. However, if that process does not work, players are requested to contact CD Projekt Red at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com.

Players can start sending emails from 14th December until 21st December requesting for a refund. This week's statements by CD Projekt Red clearly show how disappointed they are with the initial release of Cyberpunk 2077. Nevertheless, they have promised future updates and hotfixes to eventually get the game to a point where it can be termed as "bug-free."

People will talk a lot about mistakes and damage control but that's all "shoulda woulda coulda."



Y'all are doing the right thing in regards to what's actually under your control right now and I have nothing but respect for that. — Clayton Raines (@CaptainFlowers) December 14, 2020

In their statement, CD Projekt Red also revealed the plan for the upcoming updates to the game. According to the official release, there are currently two massive patches at work. The first one, "Patch #1," will be released sometime in January, whereas the second one, "Patch #2," will be released in February.

With two massive updates coming to Cyberpunk 2077, it is safe to say that the game is about to undergo many optimizations and fixes. Thus, anyone opting for a refund should probably think about CD Projekt Red's previous encounters with post-release optimizations.