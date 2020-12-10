Cyberpunk 2077: Frequent crashes, low-res textures, and tree glitches on the base PS4 persist after massive Day-1 patch

Cyberpunk 2077 is possibly one of the biggest releases of the last couple of decades and has many expectations set on it.

Releasing a massive and ambitious game as Cyberpunk 2077 can be a monumental task, and CD Projekt Red has had a tough time with the game's development.

After spending years in development, the game was finally set for a Summer release date in 2020, which was delayed multiple times and was finally released on December 10th.

The game has had decently favorable reviews from major publications across the board, with many praising its ambitious gameplay and inventive storytelling.

However, many players have taken to social media to point out the various performance issues that are apparent on now last-gen consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One.

Frequent crashes, low-res textures, and tree glitches on PS4/Xbox One in Cyberpunk 2077

Screenshot captured on PS4 Slim

Several players have taken to social media to express concerns over less than optimal performance on their consoles. Seeing as the majority of the console gaming audience are likely playing on a PS4 or Xbox One, Cyberpunk 2077's performance issues are a major concern.

Reports of low-res textures, pop-ins, and glitches are rampant across the internet, and the base PS4, in particular, has been suffering through a lot of these issues. Amid graphics and performance issues, Cyberpunk 2077 also seems to be crashing quite often, which is a major cause for concern.

Seeing as CDPR released an absolutely massive 43GB Day-1 patch, most assumed that the issues had been put to rest ahead of launch. However, it seems like a lot of issues have persisted despite the patch.

This is Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 currently. Shockingly disappointing. pic.twitter.com/J5nXB0gEYO — Andrew (@ajb1310) December 10, 2020

This is Cyberpunk 2077 - PS4 version 1.00. Resolution is literally below 720p and the game takes 20 seconds to load in textures. Inexcusable. Unfathomable. Unplayable. pic.twitter.com/AZ2OPTnkdL — Michael Does Life (@MichaelDoesLife) December 9, 2020

This is PS4 Slim footage with the day one patch. I wasn't expecting much, but... I'm crushed. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/mWY1f5DfIF — I Can't Come Up With An Original Username (@IEnjoyNintendo) December 10, 2020

It seems like the base PS4 has taken the biggest hit in terms of performance issues with Cyberpunk 2077. Fans can only hope for CDPR to take note of these issues and hopefully deliver a fix sometime soon.