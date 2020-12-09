Cyberpunk 2077 gets 28GB update on consoles before launch

Right ahead of its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has received a huge update yet again, and this is probably the Day One patch.

Patches are often launched to fix issues in any game. And the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 is receiving these patches right before it's release somewhat reassures the community that the company is doing everything it can to keep the game up to the mark.

Cyberpunk 2077 28GB console patch

When it comes to consoles, the new patch is said to address a lot of visual bugs and gameplay progression issues. This v1.02 update is now available for download on consoles.

Image via CD Projekt (Image showing a visual bug in Cyberpunk 2077)

While there are no official patch notes available yet, the PS5 update history menu shows that the patch brings about various stability and performance improvements and also addresses critical gameplay and progression issues.

Fabian Doehla also acknowledged that the game would be slightly different than before on consoles after the patch.

It is a different game with console update, yes. — Fabian Mario Döhla (@fabiandoehla) December 7, 2020

A YouTuber going by the name of DreamcastGuy mentioned that the game had already received a 43 GB update before its launch, which was considered to be the Day 0 update for the game.

It’s an update but - fun twist - not the update we’ll have for launch. 😅 — Fabian Mario Döhla (@fabiandoehla) December 3, 2020

Going by Fabian's word from the reply to the tweet, this new 28 GB update seems like the Day One patch he referred to in his tweet.

There has been word that the Day 0 patch for the PC version is set to address some of the bugs that have been spotted. Consecutive patches may be launched to address the issue.

They are not - a bunch of issues reviewers encountered (and reported) have been fixed already, some more are part of the update. — Fabian Mario Döhla (@fabiandoehla) December 7, 2020

It's a good thing that these bugs in Cyberpunk 2077 have been spotted early, and CD Projekt is doing everything in their power to address these before launch.