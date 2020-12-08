Cyberpunk 2077 India release date, time, and price revealed

Everyone is excited about Cyberpunk 2077 finally releasing.

After a long delay, the game is finally going to be available to players, even in India. The game will drop at different times in different countries, leading to confusion between most players about the release timings.

When does Cyberpunk 2077 release in India?

The game has a good fan base in the country, and lots of Indians are excited about its release. But when is it actually releasing?

The wait is almost over!



If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings.



For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

As per the tweet released on the official Twitter handle of Cyberpunk 2077, the game arrives on PC and Stadia at midnight GMT. This means that it will be available in India at 5:30 AM IST since India is ahead of GMT by five and a half hours.

Console players will have the privilege of accessing the game at midnight local time, five and a half hours before PC players in India. So those who have somehow gotten their hands on the new PS5 can access the game at midnight IST.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been off the shelves for a good while, and the community is hyped to see the game finally hit the stores.

Most of the community is just hoping that the game lives up to expectations. CD Projekt Red has set high expectations with Cyberpunk 2077, and fans are sincerely hoping that they won't be disappointed.

The game, from the very beginning, features different life paths for players to explore. Although all these paths merge into one right after the introduction, a few missions would be specific to the life paths that the players choose to begin with.

Cyberpunk 2077 also brags a brand new streamer mode, which mutes out all copyrighted audio and blurs out nudity so that players can efficiently stream the game without having to worry about DMCA strikes.