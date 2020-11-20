Cyberpunk 2077 official System Requirements for PC revealed

The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 announced the system requirements for the game on Twitter and this was enough to send the community into a tizzy.

You asked, we deliver!



Check out the >>UPDATED<< system requirements for #Cyberpunk2077!



Below you'll find recommended configurations for 1080p low, 1080p high, 1440p ultra and 4K ultra settings, as well as ray tracing setups! pic.twitter.com/kzXhEbiuHE — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 20, 2020

With the official release, long-running debates in the community have been put to rest as fans are busy rejoicing at the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable even on previous-generation devices.

The detail which caught the eye of many fans is that despite all the high definition textures and aesthetic visuals, Cyberpunk 2077 is sized at a mere 70 GB. Compared to other titles such as the Call of Duty series which has received its fair share of heat from the community, CD Projekt Red has done a commendable job with the file size.

Let's dive in and take a detailed look at the performance differences at each level as well as the community's reaction to it.

CD PROJEKT RED release system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077

With seven assorted configurations for seven different settings, CD Projekt Red has given the community a much clearer idea about the requirements to play Cyberpunk 2077.

Does this mean that my 8 generation i5, my 1050 4Gb and my 8GB Ram will be able to run the game? pic.twitter.com/SKcdi1HANQ — PedroLaugh (@ElQuaq) November 20, 2020

With the minimum possible settings to run the game being on a third-generation Intel Core i5 processor and a GTX 780 graphics processor unit, Cyberpunk's announcement comes as joyous news for a significant section of the community.

Advertisement

However, Cyberpunk 2077 also promises players a 4K Ultra resolution along with the added feature of ray tracing.

Thank you for this for the community! I'm sure I can speak for the community here when I say, we really appreciate the updated PC requirements! 💯 — Rapid_Ranger (@ranger_rapid) November 20, 2020

As an added surprise for the community, Cyberpunk 2077 is supposed to run on Ultra settings with a 4K resolution on 16 GB of RAM and entry-level gaming-processors such as the AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

However, the Ray Tracing feature depends entirely on the player's graphics processor unit's features and capabilities.

how on earth did you manage to make such a good looking game with such varied requirements that aren't too crazy? — Tyler (@Ty_Ty104) November 20, 2020

With everything seen and heard, the team behind Cyberpunk 2077 at CD Projekt Red has done an incredible job with the optimization of the game with minimum requirements demanding a mere 3 GB of VRAM to run the game at 1080p.

Even though all this is good news for the community, it's still going to be an agonizing wait until Cyberpunk 2077's release on December 10.