Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements: Can it run on your PC?

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that no gaming enthusiast should miss, for its sheer beauty and expansive gameplay.

The game will require quite the performance package on PCs to run smoothly.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming role-playing game developed by CD Projekt Red, the same people behind The Witcher series. Recently, the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event took place, which revealed a lot of new details about the game. This included a story trailer, a new gameplay sequence and a new braindance mode which is somewhat similar to Detroit's investigation mode, where you can fast forward and go back in scenes.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PC is a beauty everyone should appreciate. The game looks phenomenal, with the minor details to the environment's physics, the god rays, lighting and reflections all at another level. The vast open-world of the game is full of variety, and the sheer beauty of the open world will make players gaze upon scenic moments with awe.

The Cyberpunk 2077 PC version will require a lot of juice to run the game. With the recent gameplay reveal, we are sure that low-end PC's will not meet the game's requirements. To run it with playable fps, players need a mid-tier PC with at least a GTX 10 series cards. If you wish to play the game at 60fps, with RTX enabled, you will need at least RTX 2070 with a good CPU like Ryzen 7 series or Intel's I7 9th generation.

The minimum and recommended requirements of Cyberpunk 2077 are not officially out. However, many websites have predicted the same. One prediction we agreed with the most were the system requirements from game debate, which is mentioned below.

Minimum requirements for Cyberpunk 2077, predicted

OS: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8320

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB

VRAM: 2GB

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 70 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

Recommended requirements for Cyberpunk 2077, predicted

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 Nano 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

VRAM: 6GB

System Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 70 GB Hard drive space