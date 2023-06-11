Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date revealed at Xbox Games Showcase

The highly anticipated story expansion to CD Projekt Red's sci-fi action role-playing game, Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty, has finally received a confirmed release date. The release date announcement comes courtesy of Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, where actor Keanu Reeves came on stage to reveal the expansion's new trailer.

Cyberpunk 2077's story expansion, Phantom Liberty, is coming this September 2023, which is sooner than many might have expected. After the less-than-stellar launch of the base game in December 2020, it appears CD Projekt Red has taken time to refine and polish the upcoming expansion to deliver a unique Cyperpunk experience.

Here's everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077's highly anticipated DLC, Phantom Liberty, its confirmed release date, pre-orders, and story details.

When is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty releasing?

The Phantom Liberty expansion is scheduled to release on September 26, 2023, and is coming exclusively to current-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) and Windows PC. CD Projekt Red has skipped previous-gen consoles to better leverage the power offered by modern hardware and deliver a truly "next-gen" cyberpunk experience.

With the most recent updates (1.5 and above) to the game, the developers have greatly improved Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay experience on current-gen consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One). However, according to CD Projekt Red, the scope and ambition of the upcoming DLC are too much for the decade-old hardware.

The DLC is currently available for pre-order on all platforms with a base price of $29.99. For players who might also want to pick the base game alongside the DLC, CD Projekt Red has packaged a bundle that's currently on sale for $53.24.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty story details revealed

While information regarding the narrative of the upcoming DLC expansion is still shrouded in mystery, the newly released trailer gives a faint hint at what players can expect with Phantom Liberty. The trailer showcased the Dogtown area, the newly added part of the map, towards downtown Pacifica.

Judging by the dialog between Johnny, V, and a newly added character, Solomon Reed, played by Edris Elba, players will be tasked with rescuing the President of the "New United States."

CD Projekt Red has been coy about revealing too much about the expansion's story and how it will tie into V and Johnny's personal journey. However, with the expansion releasing in less than four months, players won't have to wait long for answers.

