Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty showcases new gameplay trailer with vehicle combat, Idris Elba joins the cast

CD Projekt Red showcased a new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer for their upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC during The Game Awards 2022. It revealed new information about the characters and the story.

The DLC was first announced three months ago with a brief trailer. However, the latest reveal showed Idris Elba as one of the main characters in the game, teaming up with Keanu Reeves, who will return as Johnny Silverhand.

The publishers had earlier confirmed that Phantom Liberty will not be free. Instead, it will be the sole paid DLC for Cyberpunk 2077.

The expansion will be coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X but will leave out the previous generation consoles because of performance issues.

Idris Elba to play a character called Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

There is currently not a lot of information about how the story will continue after the events of Cyberpunk 2077 and which ending is canonical.

However, it has been confirmed that Idris Elba will play a character called Solomon Reed in Phantom Liberty. The character is a veteran New United States of America agent that the developers teased as "the only person players can trust to help them fulfill an impossible mission of espionage and survival."

The game's director, Gabriel Amatengelo, had earlier revealed that the expansion would feature a new style of plot. It will take place in an area called "Dogtown," a district of Night City.

Amatengelo said:

"We're having a lot of fun with [the expansion]. It's a new style of plot, a new cast of characters, [and will expand] on a district in Night City where it primarily takes place."

Players will continue to play as V in Cyberpunk 2077, and Johnny Silverhand will still be around to help the protagonist during his adventures. The story teased so far shows V taking an oath, swearing allegiance to the New United States of America, and Silverhand warning V about how it can all quickly go wrong.

The Game Awards @thegameawards We pledge our allegiance to the New United States of America… this is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty! @Cyberpunkgame #TheGameAwards We pledge our allegiance to the New United States of America… this is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty! @Cyberpunkgame #TheGameAwards https://t.co/qCo3cXTtg6

Neither the DLC's price nor the release date has been confirmed. However, it can be speculated that the price will not exceed $30, with its release likely set to be in the first half of 2023.

There will be no more paid content available for the game. Instead, the developers will be moving their focus onto the next Cyberpunk game.

Poll : 0 votes