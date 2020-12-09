Cyberpunk 2077 players across the world are switching to Argentina's Steam using VPN to buy the game at a lower price

The journey leading up to Cyberpunk 2077's imminent release date has been nothing short of a topsy-turvy rollercoaster.

Very few games in the history of modern gaming have had the kind of marketing and anticipation leading up to its release as CD Projekt's upcoming dystopian RPG.

Given how incredibly popular the game is, players will try and get their hands on it in any way possible, with PC being a popular platform.

Steam remains perhaps the most sought-after marketplace for games on PC, and Cyberpunk 2077 is understandably in high demand.

Games are generally priced differently across various regions of the world, and the price is determined after careful analysis of the region's economic conditions and purchasing power.

This is why certain regions of the world will have games such as Cyberpunk 2077 priced lower than in other regions with stronger economies such as the US.

The difference in prices across regions has now given way for users to buy games from other regions using VPN in order to get a massive discount. Argentina seems to have become the hotspot for such users to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077.

@CyberpunkGame Why did the price for CP 2077 skyrocket in steam's Argentina store?, it was in a purchasable price value, but now?, yikes. — ShltHappens (@ShltHappens2) June 21, 2019

VPN allows a user to create an account on Steam and register it to a different region than the one they originally reside in. As a result, Steam would then reflect the prices of that particular region, which tend to be usually lower than that of first-world countries, say the US.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans are now flocking to Argentina's Steam, where the game is priced considerably lower than in the US. When pre-orders were first made available all the way back in June, players scrambled to get their hands on a relatively cheaper version of the game from Steam using VPN.

This has led to the game's prices being increased quite significantly (reportedly, from approximately ARS 1299 to ARS 2199). Thus, resulting in Argentinian players now having to pay vastly more money than they would have had to originally.

Cyberpunk 2077 is hardly the first game to have been forced to increase prices, as several games in the past, such as Horizon Zero Dawn, have seen a steep increase in their price.

While Steam has been pretty active in banning accounts that make purchases using VPN, crafty users have been able to skate on by without detection.

The increase in prices might not affect VPN users of other regions all that much, as it is still priced lower after direct conversion. Yet, it is a worrying trend for players in regions like Argentina as an increase in prices might lead to them not being able to purchase the game.