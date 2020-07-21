Cyberpunk 2077: Players can finish the game without the main quest

CD Projekt Red has been one of the best Triple-A developers. It has garnered a reputation for being one of the most consumer-friendly developers. Cyberpunk 2077 is the next game in line for the Polish developers, who are gearing up for a huge launch.

In a recent interview, lead quest designer of Cyberpunk 2077, Pawel Sasko explained that players will be able to beat the entire game without ever finishing the main quest.

While players expected Cyberpunk 2077 to have branching storylines and multiple endings as The Witcher 3 had demonstrated, this still is fascinating to the fans.

He explained:

"Those subplots allow us to do something that we have never done before – they change the main plot of the game. And they are doing that in such a way that you may not even finish the main plot, but still finish the game and get a completely different epilogue than the player with a different lifepath who made different choices, met different characters and formed relationships with them."

Let's be real -#Cyberpunk2077 players will not, ever, skip any dialog.



Right? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/HSW59WCQPE — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) July 17, 2020

Players can beat Cyberpunk 2077 without finishing the main quest

This should not come as a surprise to fans who have previously played 'The Witcher 3'. The game had multiple endings, and each was affected by the player's decisions throughout the game.

Fans appreciated the depth of storytelling and player choices, and Cyberpunk 2077 looks to carry it forward. The game is likely to have much of the same depth of the previous game, and might even improve on some aspects.

There are several games like the Far Cry franchise (4 and 5) that have experimented with having the player beat the game, without actually finishing the main quest.

Heywood is a neighborhood of contrast—from modern skyscrapers and parks in the north, to dangerous, inhospitable slums in the south. It's "the biggest bedroom in Night City", where gangs like Valentinos and 6th Street get down to business—legal and illegal alike. #ConceptArt pic.twitter.com/wc5i1sxsJB — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 20, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is set for a 19 November 2020 release date, after being pushed back due to developmental concerns. The game is bound to be one of the contenders for 'Game of The Year'.