Cyberpunk 2077 receives a third delay, pushing the launch back to December

After the first two delays which pushed the release of Cyberpunk 2077 to November, the developers at CD Projekt Red announced on Twitter that owing to the work for a "Day 0 patch", the release will be delayed by another 21 days. Cyberpunk 2077 was initially announced in 2012, and was eventually showcased in 2019, with an appearance from Keanu Reeves.

The game, initially scheduled for a release in April faced a roadblock, which meant that sales were delayed until September. However, in the month of June, a further release from the developers at CD Projekt Red mentioned that Cyberpunk 2077 would be further delayed to 19 November.

Cyberpunk 2077 delayed by another 21 days

On 27th October, the official Twitter page of Cyberpunk 2077, @CyberpunkGame made an announcement stating that the developers have,

"...decided to move the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 by 21 days. The new release date is December 10th."

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

The developers admit that they undercalculated the time period as the remaining 21 days are essential, for not only the final testing of the 9 different versions of Cyberpunk 2077 for each platform, but also working for a Day 0 patch which will include improvements to the current game on the day of its release.

Although the delay is necessary for the developers to deliver a complete game, the community has been extremely upset by the third delay in Cyberpunk 2077's timeline.

I understand the decision but... a lot of us I’m sure asked for a time off on our jobs to be able to play this game since you guys have said no more delays was going to happen. I have a lot on my mind with this decision. — 엠마누엘 (@BillitoSlayer) October 27, 2020

and the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter team has been responding to their previous tweets to lighten the situation a bit.

Advertisement

Would anyone notice if we delete this real quick? ☹️ — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

However, a major part of the community is still behind the developers, and are rather thankful that CD Projekt Red is taking the necessary time to complete the game before releasing it, unlike other studios that might have released a "buggy incomplete mess", and worked on fixing it with patches and updates.

Most companies would just release a buggy uncomplete mess. The fact that they are willing to take a lose from spent hype and marketing to deliver the best possible experience is why they are the most consumer friendly company. — Robert Bauer (@szabolcsirobert) October 27, 2020

I'm just going to leave this quote here, and walk away. pic.twitter.com/KPYXECpwTq — Wesley Harrison (@HarrisowWesley) October 27, 2020

With this being said, Cyberpunk 2077 looks to be on track for a 10th December release, as the game has already managed to Pass Certification or 'gone gold' by achieving 'gold master'.