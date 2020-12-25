Cyberpunk 2077's disastrous launch results in a class-action lawsuit on behalf of investors CD Projekt

Not a day seems to pass without Cyberpunk 2077 making the news in some way.

The game has been mired in all sorts of controversy, backlash, and outrage from gamers on social media. It's safe to say the game hasn't gotten off to a great start.

Most complaints with Cyberpunk 2077 seem to originate from the console version of the game, and specifically, the last-gen versions. On the base Xbox One and PS4, the game struggles to maintain a steady framerate and textures seem to take an eternity to load.

The evolved versions, the Xbox One X and the PS4 Pro, still fare a little better, but Cyberpunk 2077 performed far below optimal levels.

All this has now led to a class-action suit that has been filed against CD Projekt (parent company of CD Projekt Red) on behalf of the investors citing the disastrous launch as the primary issue.

Investors CD Projekt file class-action lawsuit after Cyberpunk 2077's disastrous launch

The press release of the lawsuit reads:

"..defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages."

The suit's main issues relating to the Cyberpunk 2077 launch seem to focus on the console versions. Many seem to stem from the fact that the studio elected not to release footage from last-gen consoles before the game's launch.

Furthermore, review codes for Cyberpunk 2077 last-gen consoles were not given out, which raised quite a few eyebrows in the industry. The argument that the game wasn't designed or not meant to be played on seemingly "dated" hardware holds very little ground. This is because the initial date of release did not coincide with the launch of next-gen hardware at all.

Therefore, many Cyberpunk 2077 fans are probably experiencing the game on last-gen hardware and are not entirely pleased with it. The most significant blow to the game's reputation came from getting de-listed from PlayStation Store by Sony.

While the going is undoubtedly challenging, the devs at CD Projekt Red are hard at work trying to get the game up to standard with patches and hotfix. In December alone, Cyberpunk 2077 has received three hotfixes, with two large patches scheduled for January and February.

It remains to be seen what this class-action suit eventually materializes into and its effect on the studio and the parent company.