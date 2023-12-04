Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 release time across all regions

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 releases on December 5 and fans are eager to check out everything that the upcoming content brings. CDPR has already confirmed major new features like the NCART Metro system, Radioport, partner hangouts, new motors, boss improvements, and more. They also have assured that there's plenty more to discover when the update finally launches.

The question, therefore, is - when does update 2.1 launch? Fret not; we have got the answer.

When does Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 come out?: Release time and countdown timer

In the Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 patch notes on the official blog, CDPR has confirmed that the game will release on December 5 at around 12 pm CET on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The above countdown timer will help readers orient themselves regarding the launch.

Based on the provided information, the release time across all regions is as follows:

3 am Pacific Time (December 5)

5 am Central Time (December 5)

6 am Eastern Time (December 5)

11 am UK Time (December 5)

3 pm Dubai Time (December 5)

4.30 pm Indian Time (December 5)

7 pm China Time (December 5)

8 pm Japan Time (December 5)

10 pm Australia Time (December 5)

12 am NZT (December 6)

The release time across major cities is as follows:

Los Angeles, United States - December 5, 3 am

New York, United States - December 5, 6 am

London, United Kingdom - December 5, 11 am

Paris, France - December 5, 12 pm

Berlin, Germany - December 5, 12 pm

New Delhi, India - December 5, 4.30 pm

Tokyo, Japan - December 5, 8 pm

Sydney, Australia - December 5, 10 pm

Auckland, New Zealand - December 6, 12 am

As mentioned earlier, CDPR has stated the update will release "around 12 pm CET." Cyberpunk 2077 players don't need to worry if 2.1 doesn't appear at the exact time the clock strikes. While it is a hefty update, there's no confirmation regarding the file size as of now.