Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.12 patch notes: PC-specific fixes and more

The Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.12 patch notes reveal several PC- and Xbox-specific fixes and changes introduced for the title by the developers. The latest update also contains a handful of changes for all platforms, including fixes for the issue that locked access to the menu, inventory, stash, and holocalls.

Read on to find out the entire Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.12 patch notes.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.12 patch notes revealed

The Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.12 patch notes are as follows:

PC-specific

It will now be possible to properly rebind the Radioport and drop bodies to a different key on AZERTY keyboards. Switching quest objectives will now be assigned to the T key on all keyboards.

Fixed an issue where trying to bind the T key to actions in Exploration & Combat resulted in a "Binding Failed" error.

Together with Intel, we fixed the stuttering issue that occurred while the "Prioritize P-Cores" option was enabled.

Together with Razer, we fixed a crash that occurred when using Razer Chroma-enabled devices.

Fixed an issue where NPC hair could appear extremely bright inside vehicles when Ray Tracing is enabled.

Fixed a crash that occurred on Steam Deck when playing with Ray Tracing enabled.

Xbox-specific

Addressed an issue where the game could enter an infinite loading state, hang up or crash on Xbox when using some saves.

All Platforms

Fixed an issue causing the inability to access the menu, inventory, stash, holocalls and fast travel.

Updated the description of the Sonic Shock quickhack so that it properly reflects the changes made to its behavior in 2.1.

Improved visibility of the controller cursor in menus and when using computers or keypads. This change will primarily help Steam Deck users but will also benefit consoles and PCs when using a controller.

New Dawn Fades - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to open the phone to read the notification from the Automated Delivery System.

I Can See Clearly Now - Lowered the Body attribute check required to move the dumpster.

I Walk the Line - Sasquatch's jump attack will now properly register as a hit and deal damage.

Riders on the Storm - Enemy cars in the chase sequence will now shoot at Panam's van.

Nocturne Op55N1- Fixed an issue where, after choosing to call Reed, the conversation sometimes wouldn't trigger, blocking progression.

Sonic Shock will now be properly categorized as a Covert quickhack.

Fixed instances where groups of immortal enemies could appear across Night City.

Fixed an issue where some elements on the perk screen wouldn't change after switching to Colorblind Mode.

BioDyne Berserk will now properly have increased Crit Chance from its Reflexes Attunement.

