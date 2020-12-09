CyberPunk 2077 Voice Actors: The faces behind the characters in Night City

Voice actors play a very important role in any game. And for a game which was hyped to the extent that Cyberpunk 2077 was, choosing the right mix of people as voice actors was always going to be very important.

Voice actors give voices to the faces that we see in the game, adding more depth to the characters. No game is complete without dialogues or sounds, and thus, to make it complete, voice actors are essential to every game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Voice Actors: The voices of Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 voice actors are people ranging from top rated Hollywood stars to rising thespians. It's no surprise that the game garnered so much popularity.

While the game in itself is very impressive, most of it was due to the cast behind the characters in the game.

#1 Cyberpunk 2077 Voice Actors: Johnny Silverhand

Image via CD Projekt (Keanu Reeves plays Johnny Silverhand. Well, DUH!)

Everyone knows who's playing Johnny Silverhand. And no, there aren't any brownie points for guessing it. It's Keanu Reeves of course. He's been the face of the game since he was revealed at the E3 cinematic trailer in 2019.

#2 Cyberpunk 2077 Voice Actors: Dexter DeShawn

Image via CD Projekt (Voice actor behind the character happens to be Michael-Leon Wooley)

Michael-Leon Wooley speaks for Dexter DeShawn in the game. This individual is known for many acts, namely the jazz loving alligator, Louis, from The Princess and The Frog. More importantly, he's played the role of DC's very own big bad, "Darkseid" as well.

#3 Cyberpunk 2077 Voice Actors: Delamain AI

Image via CD Projekt (Samuel Barnett plays the role of the Delamain AI system in Cyberpunk 2077)

Although he's not been heard enough in the game trailer, there's bound to be a lot more of him in the game. The game does have a considerable involvement of artificial intelligence in the story, so the chances of players hearing Samuel Barnett often is very high. He's known for his extensive work in the theatre circuit.

#4 Cyberpunk 2077 Voice Actors: Jackie Wells

Jason Hightower plays the role of Jackie Wells in the game. Jason Hightower is known for his roles in Red Dead Redemption 2, Ghost Recon: Wildlands and a few other games brought out by Lego. Wells seems pretty helpful in the beginning, but his fate is sealed early on.

#5 Cyberpunk 2077 Voice Actors: V (The Protagonist)

There are four different characters who play the role of V in Cyberpunk 2077. Cherami Leigh, Gavin Drea, Lidia Sadowa and Kamil Kula have all lent their voices to the main protagonist of the game. The voice that players hear throughout the game depends upon the way players make their characters in the creation screen.

There are two other Cyberpunk 2077 voice actors worth mentioning, one being Grimes who plays the role of Lizzy Wizzy, the frontwoman of Lizzy Wizzy and the Metadwarves. The other one is Mark Holden, who plays the character of the main villain of the game, and a few other characters as well.