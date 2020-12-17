Cyberpunk 2077 x Death Stranding: Everything that players need to know

Cyberpunk 2077 and Death Stranding are two action video games which saw a lot of hype before the games had even released.

Within barely a week of release, Cyberpunk 2077 has had it's first ever collaboration, with Death Stranding, wherein the latter received a Cyberpunk 2077 themed update.

Cyberpunk 2077 x Death Stranding

Given the amount of Death Stranding easter eggs that Cyberpunk 2077 has, a cross-over of this nature was expected, but not this soon. However, both the companies thought differently.

#DeathStrandingPC x #Cyberpunk2077 collaboration is now live! Download the new patch for Death Stranding on PC and enjoy Cyberpunk-themed items for Sam (and more)! pic.twitter.com/0j6sbi78Pc — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 17, 2020

Hideo Kojima, the developer of Death Stranding can be seen in the mission,"The Heist.". And since Kojima had made his way into Cyberpunk 2077, it was only natural for Cyberpunk 2077 to get featured in the game as well.

With this patch, players get to enjoy the Cyberpunk life in Death Stranding. There are a few cosmetic upgrades and a number of game-changing items as well.

First things first, players who have the 1.05 Version of Death Stranding can access the new Cyberpunk 2077 themed content.

This new patch sees Death Stranding receive the Cyberpunk themed reverse trike with an improved jumping power. Johnny's arm aka the "Silver Hand," has also made it into game and can be equipped and used easily. Johnny's sunglasses are also a part of this new update.

Certain constructions receive the Samurai hologram, and certain ones receive the Atlas Trauma Team holograms in Death Stranding.

To top it off, the game is available at a 50% discount in the Steam store at this time, making it a perfect gift for the holiday season. The fact that this patch is completely free as well, is the cherry on the cake.

Although Death Stranding and Cyberpunk 2077 aren't related in terms of gameplay elements, both these games could do with the collaborations for a new breath of life at this point of time, given the kind of dislike both these games are receiving from the community.