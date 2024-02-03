“Damaging private property, rude comments” - Hans Niemann blacklisted from Saint Louis Chess Club because of "inappropriate behavior"

Chess Grandmaster and streamer Hans Niemann has once again found himself embroiled in controversy as the Saint Louis Chess Club announced that they will not extend him an invitation for any tournament they host in 2024. Interestingly, this decision comes from the same venue where Niemann's dispute with Magnus Carlsen originated back in September 2022 (during the Sinquefield Cup).

The Saint Louis Chess Club recently issued an update on X, revealing that they have essentially blacklisted Niemann due to his "inappropriate behavior." The statement read:

"After consideration of recent events, the Saint Louis Chess Club has made the difficult decision not to extend an invitation to GM Hans Niemann to participate in any invitational tournaments organized by the club in 2024.

"This decision was based on GM Hans Niemann's demonstrated inappropriate behavior including damaging private property, rude comments and an uncooperative attitude resulting in a failure to fulfill contractual obligations."

Hans Niemann responds to being rejected by Saint Louis Chess Club, labels being "blacklisted"

Hans Niemann has effectively been blacklisted from receiving invitations to tournaments held at the Saint Louis Chess Club. The streamer has responded to the club's accusations and update, stating that he was initially informed he would be invited back:

"I was assured shortly before the US Championships that I was not "blacklisted" by the club and would receive invitations in 2024. I was assured that my relationship with the club was fine and was never made aware of any "inappropriate behaviour or rude comments".

However, the Grandmaster added that he believes the reason he was blacklisted was because he refused to do an interview during the US Championships, which was also held at the Saint Louis Chess Club. He added:

"This is only an excuse that they have now conjured up their decision to blacklist one of America's brightest talents. After weeks of ignored emails and calls they have gone ahead and posted this letter after I have tried to resolve the situation privately."

Niemann also posted a 20-minute-long video covering the controversy, stating that he was told there was a 99% chance he would be invited back, but he was surprised by the latest update. Watch the video here:

Did Hans Niemann cause property damage?

Hans Niemann has made additional posts addressing the accusations, stating that he hasn't caused any major damage, such as breaking tiles or anything of equivalent significance. However, he did confess to damaging items like a remote and a lamp:

"I did break TV remotes, a lamp, an ironing board. Additionally, the glass frame of a painting was shattered which according to the hotel pierced the couch and caused damage."

Niemann has been at the center of chess controversy for the past couple of years, particularly since filing a lawsuit against Magnus Carlsen, GMHikaru, and Chess.com.

Recently, Niemann also mocked GMHikaru after the latter was knocked out of the Chess Puzzle Championship Qualifiers.