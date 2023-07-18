Death Stranding x Fall Guys: Welcome Sam Porter Bridges!

Death Stranding is set to leave its indelible mark on Fall Guys starting today (July 18). The iconic protagonist of the post-apocalyptic title, Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus in the game, will make its way to the popular free-to-play battle royale platformer. Packaged as a cosmetic skin, the collaboration will be available as part of the in-game Fame Pass.

Over the years, Fall Guys has seen a string of high-profile collaborations with other popular video game IPs. This includes the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog, Master Chief, Cuphead, Mechagodzilla, Tron, King Ghidorah, Ezio, and Astro.

Gamers have quickly taken to all of them and donned these outfits in their quest for battle royale supremacy. Undoubtedly, the Death Stranding crossover skin will also be successful.

How to get Death Stranding's Sam Porter Bridges in Fall Guys

As stated, the Sam Porter Bridges skin will be available as part of the in-game Fame Pass beginning Tuesday, July 18, at 10 am. This particular iteration of the Fame Pass, containing the Death Stranding collaboration skin, will be around till Tuesday, August 22.

The in-game pass can be purchased for 600 Show-Bucks. The official Twitter post from the Fall Guys devs stated there will also be "a very Charming Capybara, a carton of our finest Cow Juice, and heaps more."

The battle royale's Season 4 - Creative Construction (Digital-themed) went online on Wednesday, May 10, and will reportedly end on Tuesday, August 22. It saw the introduction of the game's Level Editor and the breaking down of season passes into multiple Fame Passes.

It rewards players with many in-game rewards, costumes, and skins. The pass has 120 tiers that can be unlocked, provided players have purchased the Supercharged version with 600 Show-Bucks. The free pass doesn't provide every reward on offer.

Who is Sam Porter Bridges?

Hideo Kojima's 2019 Death Stranding featured a fractured and broken post-apocalyptic United States. Strange entities roam the overworld, with most surviving humans driven into holed-in bunkers. Porters carry packages and emergency communications from one center to another.

Sam Porter Bridges is considered a legendary porter in-game. He is tasked with reconnecting these centers across America to unite the country.

Death Stranding 2 is currently being developed for PlayStation 5, with the sequel being officially announced at The Game Awards 2022. There's also a film adaptation in the pipeline.