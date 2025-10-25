Defending champion ONIC fails to qualify for MLBB M7 World Championship

ONIC has been eliminated from the MLBB MPL Philippines Season 16 (MPL PH S16). This means the team has also failed to qualify for the M7 World Championship. The organization won the M6 World Championship in 2024. Despite being among the fan favorites in the MPL PH S16, it lost two consecutive matches in the Playoffs Stage.Meanwhile, Aurora Gaming has qualified for the MPL S16 Grand Finals and secured its place in the M7 World Championship. Team Liquid and TNC Pro will fight in the Lower Bracket Final for a chance to reach the Grand Finals.ONIC’s run in MLBB MPL Season 16 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostONIC had a good run in the Regular Season of the MLBB MPL PH S16, winning nine out of 14 matches and finishing second in the standings. Aurora Gaming claimed the top spot in this stage with 13 victories.ONIC then lost momentum and stumbled in the Playoffs. The squad lost to Team Liquid in their first match in the Upper Bracket Semifinals, being defeated in three consecutive rounds. This pushed the team into the Lower Bracket.ONIC faced TNC Pro in the Lower Bracket Semifinals. The team had a strong start and won the first round. However, it failed to maintain momentum and dropped the next two rounds. While the squad managed to win the fourth round, it ultimately lost the fifth and final round of the match. After losing two consecutive matches, ONIC concluded its MPL PH S16 campaign in fourth place. With this defeat, the team also lost its chance to qualify for the M7 World Championship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAurora Gaming has been outstanding in the MLBB MPL PH S16. The team finished first in the Regular Season and has not lost any matches in the Playoffs. The organization aims to lift its first MPL title. Team Liquid and TNC Pro will face off in the Lower Bracket Final on October 25, with the Grand Finals scheduled for October 26.The top two teams from the MLBB MPL S16 will earn a spot in the M7 Championship, which will take place in Indonesia in January 2026. A total of 22 teams from around the world will compete in this tournament. Moonton has announced a massive prize pool of $1 million for the event.