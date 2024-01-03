"Deserved" Knut banned on Twitch for "Distracted Driving" and fans feel it's justified 

Popular Twitch streamer Knut found himself banned on Twitch for three days. While the streamer has not officially confirmed the reason for this, a clip has surfaced where he is glancing down to see the chat while driving around. The content creator also hinted at it in another streamer’s channel but has said nothing more about it.

While some think it’s not a big deal - just like using a GPS, many more approve and wish more IRL streamers would get punished for reading their chat while driving.

The Norweigan Twitch streamer is only banned for a few days, but it is an important ban, according to many. Netizens were more concerned about the safety of others on the road than a content creator streaming, and Knut was no exception.

Knut banned on Twitch for Distracted Driving, and social media approves

Many found out that Knut was banned on Twitch through John "Tectone's" recent Twitch stream. In it, he called the bodybuilder after learning about the ban on Twitter. While Tectone didn’t put the call on speaker, it was clear who he was talking to. He said it “sucked” that the Twitch streamer was banned at all.

A clip surfaced on Twitter on December 30, 2023, that showed the content creator driving and checking his chat to interact with them. He’s not the first streamer to be banned for this; in October 2023, ExtraEmily was banned for using her phone while driving. Knut did hint that his IRL stream was responsible for the ban in Myth’s stream.

The streamer commented on his ban in Myth's chat (Image via Myth/Twitch)

He didn’t want to confirm but teased that it was the reason. The reason for not wanting to admit the reason for his ban was that he didn’t “give the Twitter/reddit losers the feeling of power.”

However, netizens didn’t feel much sympathy for Knut being banned on Twitch for Distracted Driving. They were glad to see streamers being banned for being reckless while driving around in public settings.

One Redditor suggested that even if streamers keep getting banned for distracted driving, nothing will change unless one of two things happens: They hit someone or they lose someone in a distracted driving accident. Others would recall moments where they realized how dangerous distracted or tired driving can be - not just for them but for others around them.

Others were shocked that Tectone didn’t believe that distracted driving was against the law. One Redditor highlighted a clip where the streamer argued that distracted driving wasn’t illegal. It led to netizens mocking the content creator for his stance on this issue.

IRL streamers continue to drive with their chat visible so they can read and interact. Even if it leads to a ban, it doesn’t stop content creators like Knut from doing so.