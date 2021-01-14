Despite India ban, PUBG Mobile emerges as the sixth most downloaded game in the country in 2020

PUBG Mobile might've been banned earlier in the year, but it's still making its way into India's top-10 lists.

Mobile Gaming is one of the fastest-growing markets in India. The reason for the exponential growth of Mobile Gaming in India is the 4G revolution and the "Make in India" initiative.

In 2016, with the launch of the 4G internet, the country saw a steep decline in data prices with a higher cap. The smartphone market also benefited from tax rebates due to the Make in India initiative. App analytics firm App Annie has now published its report of the top mobile games of 2020 in India.

Most downloaded mobile games in India in 2020:-

Mobile games by download in Indian 2020

#1 - Ludo King

#2 - Carrom Pool

#3 - Hunter Assassin

#4 - Free Fire

#5 - Bubble Shooter

#6 - PUBG Mobile

#7 - Subway Surfer

#8 - Subway Princess Runner

#9 - Temple Run 2

#10 - Hill Climbing Racing

Ludo King by Gametion Technologies, launched in 2016, is leading the downloads charts, followed by Carrom Pool. Both Ludo and Carrom are popular indoor games liked by Indians for decades.

Free Fire is the fourth most downloaded game in the country. It is also the most downloaded game worldwide in 2020, with over 266 million downloads. The game won the Mobile Game of the Year Award presented by Esports Awards.

PUBG Mobile emerges as the sixth most downloaded game of 2020 in India

Despite the ban, PUBG Mobile, another battle royale, is in 6th place in India's overall downloads. India constituted more than 24% of the total downloads of the game before the ban.

According to sensor tower, The game was also the 4th most downloaded worldwide with 232.5 Million downloads. The year 2020 has been excellent for PUBG Mobile as it raked more than 2.6 billion USD revenue in the year, making it the highest-earning mobile game of the year.

Subway Surfer, a running game launched in 2012, is still popular in the country and sits at 7th place in the overall downloads.

Hunter Assasin, Temple Run 2, and Hill Climbing are the other popular games that have made it to the top 10 list. All three games run smoothly on low-end devices, which make them popular in the country.

Players will be hoping that PUBG Mobile makes a return eventually.