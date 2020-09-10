Despite India ban, PUBG Mobile generates $500 million in last 72 days

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games across the globe. Since its inception in 2018, the game has been blowing up charts in terms of download numbers, revenue, user base, and year-over-year growth.

According to a recent report published by Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile has generated close to 500 million USD in the last 72 days from player spending, and has surpassed 3.5 billion USD revenue since its launch in 2018.

In 2020, PUBG Mobile generated 1.6 billion USD in revenue, which is more than four times the second-ranked battle royal game, Garena Free Fire's 395 million USD and around six times of another famous battle royale, Call of Duty Mobile, which generated 277 million USD in revenue.

China leads the earning

The data from Sensor Tower also showed that China leads the market in player spending with 1.9 billion USD or 53% of the total revenue. In China, to comply with government regulations, the game is rebranded as 'Game for Peace'.

The United States of America ranks at the 2nd place with 13.6%, at around 450 million USD in revenue, followed by Japan with 5.5%. The Apple App Store leads the player spending with 80% of all revenue generated.

India leads the downloads

According to Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile has more than 770 million downloads till date, in which India leads with 185.5 Million or 24% of total downloads, followed by China with 16.4%.

The United States is third with 6.3% of downloads. 65.3% of the downloads came from the Google Play Store, and the rest from the Apple App Store.

Tencent's reaction to PUBG Mobile ban in India

With the recent ban of PUBG Mobile by the Government of India, the game lost 24% of its total user base in a split second. To get the game unbanned and to regain its user base, the original developer of the game, PUBG Corporation( Krafton Game Union) recently announced that they are withdrawing their partnership with Tencent in India, and will take over the publishing role for the country.