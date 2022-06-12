Diablo 4 opens beta sign-ups, hints at a release date soon

With fresh news about Diablo 4, it appears the franchise has been running at full speed recently. Despite an ambitious release, Diablo Immortal has failed to hit the mark.

While the core gameplay on it feels nice, it's essentially a port of the mobile game on PCs. There are issues with microtransactions, but thankfully, PC players can soon get their hands on the experience they have been asking for.

One has to go back a significant amount of time when it comes to the announcement of Diablo 4. Despite eagerness from the fans, there has been little information about the game. Thankfully, it now appears that the opportunity for players to play the beta has opened up.

There's not much new information, but it appears that the game will also be coming to consoles. There was speculation about the game being released in 2021, but those got delayed. With news of the beta, one can speculate that the release date might not be that far now.

Blizzard opens up chances for players to participate in the Diablo 4 beta

Earlier on June 11, news arrived that players will now get a chance to participate in the game's beta. It's not guaranteed, and a player will have to depend on their luck to get a chance to try out the game, but the process is quite simple.

Players must go to Blizzard's website where the game is available.

From there, players must click on pre-register, which will give them a possible chance for the beta.

Players will be required to sign in to their Blizzard accounts before they can proceed. If they don't have an account, they will need to create a new one.

If a player is selected for the beta test, they will be sent further details via the website.

Aside from the beta test, it's now confirmed that Diablo 4, as expected, will be available on next-generation consoles. So it will be quite interesting to see how Blizzard harbors the cutting-edge capabilities of those consoles.

Diablo 4 is expected to have the same core gameplay mechanics, which have been a testament to the series throughout its history. It essentially means that players can choose different classes and take on the huge variety of enemies that can be found worldwide.

Once the beta starts, players can test what kind of work has gone into the game's development. Following the overall reception of Diablo Immortal, both fans and Blizzard will hope to get things right this time around.

