Diablo Immortal Android and iOS release date, confirmed features and more revealed

In late 2018, Blizzard Entertainment announced that they, along with Chinese giant NetEase, would be coming up with a mobile version of the famous Diablo franchise, the Diablo Immortal.

The title began its Closed Alpha test in August 2021, with tens of thousands of players participating and receiving numerous feedback from users. The developers then planned for the release of the title in 2022, citing improvements to gameplay and changes.

Diablo Immortal release date and pre registration

On April 25, Blizzard announced that they will release the game on June 2 for mobile devices (Android, iOS) and PC (open beta). The game will have a crossplay-feature between mobile devices and PC. Interested ones can pre-register at: https://diabloimmortal.blizzard.com/en-gb/

Diablo is an action role-playing game series first released in 1997. Since then, it has seen three major versions. Diablo Immortal is set up between the events of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3.

A total of six classes will be available in Diablo Immortal, and each one will have 12 unlockable skills.

Barbarian

Wizard

Monk

Necromancer

Demon Hunter

Crusader

Users can create one or more characters to be used in the game. While creating a character, players can select from any of the six classes. Characters gain new abilities at every successful encounter, enabling them to increase their level.

Blizzard, in a blog post, said:

Our plan is to roll out a new cosmetic set for all classes each month, themed after the month’s Battle Pass (Ghosts of Ashwold, above, is first). Purchasing the Battle Pass for a given month will allow you to unlock a cosmetic outfit for any one class, and purchasing the Premium Battle Pass will also include custom portal skins and portrait frames.

The title will be available worldwide except for a few Asia Pacific regions where it will be released in late June. Users from these regions can pre-register via the official website. The regions are:

Hong Kong Indonesia Macao Malaysia The Philippines Singapore Taiwan Thailand. Vietnam (will also have PC-only access on 2 June).

Blizzard has also announced that if the title crosses the 30 million pre-registration mark, they will unlock gear born from light and justice for all players - the Horadium cosmetic set.

Over the past few years, the company has struggled. The organization has been embroiled in multiple controversies, including misconduct and harassment. Earlier this year, it was announced that Microsoft would acquire the company.

Through this game, the company hopes to capture a portion of the ever-growing mobile market. NetEase will also help the title grow in the Chinese market, which is the biggest mobile gaming market in the world.

