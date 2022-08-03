Diablo Immortal season 3 (August 3) patch notes: Aspect of Justice, Wrathbone Invasion, bug fixes, and more

The Diablo Immortal season 3 update is finally live. The patch has brought with it a new Battle Pass, Aspect of Justice, as well as the Wrathbone Invasion daily event.

The Hungering Moon limited-time event will also be making a return, along with a plethora of bug fixes that will be enhancing multiple aspects of the game.

Diablo Immortal fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Blizzard’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Diablo Immortal season 3 (August 3) official patch notes

Battle Pass: Aspects of Justice

New season 3 Battle pass Aspect of Justice is now live.

Empowered Battle Pass: Includes all rank rewards from the free standard Battle Pass but also unlocks an Empowered track that provides additional rewards at each rank. Plus, players will receive the gilded Aspect of Justice Weapon cosmetic, unlocked at rank one, and the radiant Aspect of Justice Armor cosmetic, unlocked at rank 40.

Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass: Gives players access to all rank rewards and cosmetics from the Empowered Battle Pass. Plus, the Aspect of Justice Avatar Frame, Portal cosmetic, and a ten-rank boost, all provided immediately after upgrading.

The Season Three Battle Pass only runs until September 1, at 2:59 a.m. server time

Daily Event: Wrathbone Invasion

Hells is underway—the Wrathborne, with their armies in tow, have besieged Sanctuary. At 12:00 p.m. server time each day, daring adventurers can band together to repel hordes of bloodthirsty elite demons.

If the minions of the Burning Hells fail to claim the zone they’re attacking, Gorgothra will seek to finish the job herself, sending an empowered echo of her likeness to clean up any resistance.

Limited-time event: Hungering Moon

Fulfilling the moon’s demands will earn players Moonslivers, which can be traded for Blessings. After acquiring seven Blessings players will have curried enough goodwill with the moon to trade these in for a random reward.

Bug Fixes

Cycle of Strife:

Fixed an issue that would prevent players from receiving the Shadows intro quest if their clan converted to Shadows while they were offline.

Fixed an issue in Shadow War that would allow the Immortal to move in and out of the designated arena.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from signing up for the Shadow Lottery and displayed the number of participants as zero.

Events:

Fixed an issue in Hungering Moon that prevented players from completing quests that require obtaining Legendary and Rare gear.

Gameplay:

Fixed an issue that would cause players to get stuck during the Prison of the Scorpion quest.

Fixed an issue that prevented party invitations from being sent to players while in certain areas of Bilefen.

Graphics:

Fixed an issue that would cause the screen to be covered in black blocks when selecting the High quality option for Shadows in the Settings Menu.

Legendary Gem:

Changed the description of Lightning Core’s lightning proc effect cooldown to read as “Cannot occur more than once every 20 seconds,” instead of “Cannot occur more than once every 20 seconds per target.”

UI:

Fixed an issue that would allow overworld map pins to be visible inside of the dungeon map.

